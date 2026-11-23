NETSCOUT's Sustainability-By-Design Approach Combats Surging Data Center Energy Consumption
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New M-Series platform delivers 20% improvement in energy efficiency, reducing customers' operating costs and meeting sustainability goals amid rapid AI data center growth Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE, November, 2026 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of network observability, AIOps, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today announced that its approach to sustainable design is helping its customers achieve a 20% improvement in energy efficiency in their usage of NETSCOUT® products, reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The overall environmental impact could be further reduced depending upon the energy source utilized. According to recent BloombergNEF research, global data center electricity demand will nearly quadruple by 2035 to 2,354 terawatt-hours, accounting for 7% of the global electricity demand. Forrester blogs note that resource optimization becomes everyone's business:“Winners will not debate or care whether to label the response 'sustainability.' They will be forced to plan AI, energy, water, land, infrastructure, and community impact together, because that is now what resilient growth requires.” NETSCOUT's sustainability-by-design approach:
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Prioritizes resource-efficient design at both the component and platform levels.
Helps organizations mitigate the environmental and financial impacts of rapidly increasing data center and AI energy consumption.
Enables upgrade of older devices with a single appliance to further optimize power efficiency.
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Learn more about NETSCOUT's sustainability-by-design approach.
Read about the sustainability features of the M-series appliance.
Learn more about our sustainability initiatives through the NETSCOUT FY26 Impact Report.
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Predictions 2027: AI Slingshots Environmental Sustainability From Promises to Action, September 17, 2026, Abhijit Sunil.
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