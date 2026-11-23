MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New M-Series platform delivers 20% improvement in energy efficiency, reducing customers' operating costs and meeting sustainability goals amid rapid AI data center growth Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, UAE, November, 2026 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of network observability, AIOps, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today announced that its approach to sustainable design is helping its customers achieve a 20% improvement in energy efficiency in their usage of NETSCOUT® products, reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The overall environmental impact could be further reduced depending upon the energy source utilized.

According to recent BloombergNEF research, global data center electricity demand will nearly quadruple by 2035 to 2,354 terawatt-hours, accounting for 7% of the global electricity demand. Forrester blogs note that resource optimization becomes everyone's business:“Winners will not debate or care whether to label the response 'sustainability.' They will be forced to plan AI, energy, water, land, infrastructure, and community impact together, because that is now what resilient growth requires.”

Prioritizes resource-efficient design at both the component and platform levels. Helps organizations mitigate the environmental and financial impacts of rapidly increasing data center and AI energy consumption. Enables upgrade of older devices with a single appliance to further optimize power efficiency.

NETSCOUT's sustainability-by-design approach:

Demonstrated Energy Savings:

Performance lab testing of the InfiniStreamNG® 3U appliance measured the M-series platform versus the J-series. The results were reduced power consumption, yielding an estimated 1.3 MWh of annual energy savings per device. When cooling and power distribution losses are considered for the data center, power savings can be even higher. Similar results were observed in a live customer deployment.

“NETSCOUT's sustainability-by-design architectural approach means that we select for energy efficiency at the platform and component level,” said Jillian James, director of sustainability, NETSCOUT.“We care about our customers' downstream energy and AI impact, not just our own footprint. Our intention is to help customers make their networks and analytics more resource-efficient and better for the environment.”

Committed to Sustainability:

The energy-efficient M-series platform reflects NETSCOUT's broader corporate commitment to environmental responsibility. NETSCOUT is actively integrating sustainability into its operations and product development cycles to support circular economy principles. These product-level energy reductions are a key component of the company's ongoing progress toward its science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for FY30.

By embedding energy efficiency into product design, NETSCOUT helps customers turn infrastructure modernization into lasting business value: lower operational costs, a smaller environmental impact, and greater capacity to support growing digital and AI demands. The M-series platform demonstrates how operational performance and sustainability can advance together, helping organizations make more effective use of power, space, and infrastructure investments. This approach enhances NETSCOUT's value as resource efficiency becomes an increasingly important driver of technology purchasing decisions.

Learn more about NETSCOUT's sustainability-by-design approach. Read about the sustainability features of the M-series appliance. Learn more about our sustainability initiatives through the NETSCOUT FY26 Impact Report.

Predictions 2027: AI Slingshots Environmental Sustainability From Promises to Action, September 17, 2026, Abhijit Sunil.

Resources:

About NETSCOUT:

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through its unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. As a leading provider of network observability, AIOps, carrier service assurance, cybersecurity, and Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack protection solutions, NETSCOUT serves the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations.