MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads as rapid, portable point-of-care diagnostics gain traction, driven by chronic disease, home-based testing, AI, biosensors and decentralized healthcare.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Platform, Prescription Mode, End-User, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-care diagnostics market was valued at USD 57.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 109.5 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.27% during 2026-2034. According to the report, North America held the leading market position in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies, and the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for rapid, accurate, and accessible testing across hospitals, professional diagnostic centers, clinics, emergency settings, remote locations, and homes. The expanding incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, respiratory disorders, and infectious diseases is strengthening the need for early detection and continuous monitoring. Greater investment in healthcare infrastructure and research and development (R&D) is also accelerating the commercialization of advanced point-of-care diagnostic solutions.

Technological progress remains central to market expansion. Biosensors, microfluidics, molecular diagnostics, connectivity platforms, and AI-enabled systems are improving testing speed, accuracy, portability, and data management. Digital integration enables diagnostic information to be collected, transmitted, and analyzed more efficiently, supporting clinical decisions and improved patient outcomes. Compact devices with broader test menus are also reducing turnaround times and limiting the need for multiple testing systems.

Key Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Trends



Rising chronic and infectious disease burden: The World Health Organization reports that non-communicable diseases cause 41 million deaths annually, representing 74% of global deaths. In addition, approximately 39.0 million people were living with HIV in 2022, while about 1.3 million acquired the infection during that year.

Advancement of portable testing technologies: Recent product development includes portable RT-PCR systems, rapid molecular tests, high-throughput immunoassay analyzers, and multi-disease testing devices. Molbio Diagnostics also partnered with SigTuple in 2023 to develop next-generation AI-enabled portable diagnostic devices.

Expansion of personalized medicine: Increased healthcare investment and precision medicine initiatives are supporting targeted diagnosis, disease monitoring, and treatment selection. Global health expenditure reached USD 9 Trillion in 2020, accounting for approximately 11% of global GDP. Growth of home-based diagnostics: Demand for portable and at-home testing is increasing as patients and healthcare providers prioritize convenience, faster results, and decentralized care.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By product type, blood-glucose monitoring kits led the market in 2025. Their portability, accessibility, and suitability for ongoing diabetes management continue to support adoption. Global diabetes cases are projected to increase from 529 million to 1.3 billion by 2050. The US Food and Drug Administration has also cleared the Dexcom Stelo Glucose Biosensor System, the first over the counter continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States.

By platform, lateral flow assays accounted for the leading share in 2025, supported by limited sample requirements, operational efficiency, environmental stability, and long shelf life. Other major platforms include dipsticks, microfluidics, molecular diagnostics, and immunoassays.

Prescription-based testing dominated the prescription mode segment in 2025. Its position reflects the importance of clinical supervision, regulatory compliance, and professional interpretation in cancer, cardiovascular, infectious disease, and autoimmune testing. Professional diagnostic centers led the end-user segment due to their comprehensive testing capabilities, advanced equipment, and trained healthcare personnel.

Regional Market Outlook

North America represented the largest regional market in 2025. The region benefits from established medical facilities, high healthcare expenditure, favorable regulatory initiatives, and extensive adoption of diagnostic technologies. In the United States, the FDA's Diagnostic Data Program is supporting new methods for collecting, harmonizing, transmitting, and analyzing data from tests conducted outside traditional laboratories. Collaboration with federal initiatives, including NIH's ITAP and RADx programs, is also facilitating the evaluation and authorization of at-home tests.

Europe is experiencing increased demand due to diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The number of people with diabetes in the region is expected to reach 61 million by 2045, while cardiovascular disease accounts for more than 4 million deaths annually.

Asia-Pacific offers substantial growth potential as healthcare providers expand early detection and monitoring services. Of the 227 million people living with type 2 diabetes in the region, nearly half remain undiagnosed or unaware of long-term complications. Product launches such as Cipla Limited's Cippoint, which tests parameters related to diabetes, cardiac markers, fertility, and infectious diseases, reflect the region's shift toward comprehensive point-of-care testing.

Latin America is advancing through greater awareness of preventive healthcare and rising demand for early cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease diagnosis. The Middle East and Africa market is supported by the need for accessible cardiovascular testing, with cardiovascular disease accounting for approximately 1.4 million deaths annually across the MENA region.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are investing in R&D to improve test accuracy, sensitivity, speed, connectivity, and disease coverage. Product strategies increasingly focus on biosensors, microfluidics, lab-on-a-chip systems, portable analyzers, and region-specific regulatory requirements. The competitive landscape includes:



Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Instrumentation Laboratory

Johnson & Johnson

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Pts Diagnostics

Qiagen

Siemens Trinity Biotech

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level market trends for 2026-2034 and evaluates the industry by product type, platform, prescription mode, end-user, and competitive positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Blood-Glucose Monitoring Kit

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring Kit

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kit

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Infectious Disease Testing Kit

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Cholesterol Test Strip

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Hematology Testing Kit

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Platform

7.1 Lateral Flow Assays

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Dipsticks

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Microfluidics

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Immunoassays

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Prescription Mode

8.1 Prescription-Based Testing

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 OTC Testing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Professional Diagnostic Centers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Home Care

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Research Laboratories

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Beckman Coulter Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Instrumentation Laboratory

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Johnson & Johnson

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Nova Biomedical Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Pts Diagnostics

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Qiagen

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 Siemens

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Trinity Biotech

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

List of Figures [95]

List of Tables [8]

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Instrumentation Laboratory

Johnson & Johnson

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Pts Diagnostics

Qiagen

Siemens Trinity Biotech

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