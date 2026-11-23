In connection with the name change, the Company's ticker symbol will change from EBMT to OBMT. The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol, OBMT, and as Opportunity Bancorp, Inc. on or around November 24, 2026.

“Our new corporate name, Opportunity Bancorp, better reflects the strength of our franchise, the organization we have built, and the opportunities ahead,” said Laura F. Clark, CEO.“While our holding company name is changing, our commitment to customers, communities, employees, and shareholders remains unchanged. Since adopting the Opportunity Bank of Montana name in 2014, we have continued to build on a banking legacy that spans more than a century, and a mission centered on creating strong financial futures for Montanans. Aligning our holding company name with our bank brand establishes a consistent identity across our organization and better reflects who we are today and our vision for the future.”

About Opportunity Bancorp, Inc.

Opportunity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 30 banking offices. Additional information is available on the Bank's website at . The shares of the Company's common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and currently trade under the symbol EBMT. Effective on or around November 24, 2026, the shares of the Company's common stock will trade under the name Opportunity Bancorp, Inc. and under the symbol OBMT.