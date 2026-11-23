MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by demand for earlier, less-invasive diagnosis, advanced imaging, biomarker-based testing, and novel molecular diagnostics.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Endometriosis Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endometriosis diagnostics market was valued at USD 454.8 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 491.2 million in 2026 to USD 886.5 million by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.8% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry in 2025, accounting for 39.0% of global revenue.

Market growth is being supported by rising demand for earlier and less-invasive endometriosis diagnosis, broader adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging, and increased use of biomarker-based testing. Continued investment in molecular diagnostics and the development of innovative testing approaches are also expected to improve diagnostic capabilities and create commercial opportunities for healthcare providers, diagnostic companies, and technology developers.

The report evaluates revenue performance and emerging opportunities at the global, regional, and country levels. It examines industry developments across product, technology, end use, and geographic segments, providing historical analysis and forecasts for key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Segmentation



Instruments & Equipment

Reagents, Consumables, Kits & Assays Software & Services

The product analysis assesses demand for diagnostic platforms, laboratory materials, testing kits, assays, and supporting software and services. These categories reflect the expanding need for scalable, accurate, and efficient endometriosis diagnostic solutions across clinical and laboratory settings.

Technology Segmentation



Diagnostic Imaging

Laparoscopic Visualization

Biomarker & Molecular Diagnostics Other Technologies

Technology coverage highlights the evolving role of imaging systems, laparoscopic procedures, biomarkers, and molecular testing. The growing focus on earlier detection and less-invasive clinical pathways is expected to support innovation and adoption across these technology categories.

End Use Segmentation



Hospitals

Gynecology Clinics

Fertility & IVF Centers

Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories Other End Users

The end-use assessment identifies demand patterns across major healthcare environments involved in diagnosing and managing endometriosis. Hospitals and gynecology clinics remain central to patient evaluation, while fertility & IVF centers and diagnostic & pathology laboratories represent important channels for specialized testing and clinical decision-making.

Regional Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Regional analysis enables comparison of market size, revenue potential, adoption trends, and growth opportunities across established and developing healthcare markets. North America's leading revenue position reflects strong healthcare infrastructure, access to advanced diagnostic technologies, and ongoing clinical and commercial investment.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed analysis of major market segments and geographic regions

Assessment of the competitive landscape and presence of key industry participants

Evaluation of trends, technologies, and growth drivers influencing future demand

Revenue forecasts supporting market assessment and investment planning

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and informing business strategy Competition strategy, market share analysis, and product innovation tracking

The report provides market intelligence designed to support effective decision-making among diagnostic manufacturers, healthcare organizations, investors, and other industry stakeholders. Its combination of market estimates, segment forecasts, regional analysis, competitive insights, and innovation tracking can help organizations evaluate expansion opportunities, prioritize product development, and strengthen their position in the growing endometriosis diagnostics market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.2.1. Product Segment

1.2.2. Technology Segment

1.2.3. End Use Segment

1.3. Information analysis

1.3.1. Market formulation & data visualization

1.4. Data validation & publishing

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Primary Research

1.6. Information or Data Analysis

1.7. Market Formulation & Validation

1.8. Market Model

1.9. Total Market: CAGR Calculation

1.10. Objectives

1.10.1. Objective 1

1.10.2. Objective 2

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape

Chapter 3. Global Endometriosis Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing demand for early and less-invasive endometriosis diagnosis

3.2.1.2. Rising prevalence and clinical burden of endometriosis

3.2.1.3. Technological advancements in imaging, biomarker, and molecular diagnostics

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited Diagnostic Accuracy and Clinical Validation Challenges

3.2.2.2. High Cost and Limited Accessibility of Advanced Diagnostic Procedures

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.3. Global Endometriosis Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Endometriosis Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Endometriosis Diagnostics Market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Endometriosis Diagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments & Equipment

4.4.1. Instruments & Equipment market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Reagents, Consumables, Kits & Assays

4.5.1. Reagents, Consumables, Kits & Assays market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Software & Services

4.6.1. Software & Services market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Global Endometriosis Diagnostics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Endometriosis Diagnostics Market Technology Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Endometriosis Diagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis, Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Diagnostic Imaging

5.4.1. Diagnostic Imaging market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Laparoscopic Visualization

5.5.1. Laparoscopic Visualization market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Biomarker & Molecular Diagnostics

5.6.1. Biomarker & Molecular Diagnostics market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Other Technologies

5.7.1. Other Technologies market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Endometriosis Diagnostics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Endometriosis Diagnostics Market End Use Movement Analysis

6.2.1. Global Endometriosis Diagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis, End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Hospitals

6.3.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Gynecology Clinics

6.4.1. Gynecology Clinics market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Fertility & IVF Centers

6.5.1. Fertility & IVF Centers market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

6.6.1. Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Other End Users

6.7.1. Other End Users market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Endometriosis Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:

7.3. North America

7.3.1. U.S.

7.3.1.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.3.1.3. Competitive scenario

7.3.1.4. U.S. market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Canada

7.3.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.3.2.3. Competitive scenario

7.3.2.4. Canada market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.3.3. Mexico

7.3.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.3.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.3.3.3. Competitive scenario

7.3.3.4. Mexico market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. UK

7.4.1.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.4.1.3. Competitive scenario

7.4.1.4. UK market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.4.2.3. Competitive scenario

7.4.2.4. Germany market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.3. France

7.4.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.3.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.4.3.3. Competitive scenario

7.4.3.4. France market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.4. Italy

7.4.4.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.4.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.4.4.3. Competitive scenario

7.4.4.4. Italy market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.5. Spain

7.4.5.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.5.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.4.5.3. Competitive scenario

7.4.5.4. Spain market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.6. Norway

7.4.6.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.6.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.4.6.3. Competitive scenario

7.4.6.4. Norway market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.7. Sweden

7.4.7.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.7.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.4.7.3. Competitive scenario

7.4.7.4. Sweden market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.8. Denmark

7.4.8.1. Key country dynamics

7.4.8.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.4.8.3. Competitive scenario

7.4.8.4. Denmark market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. Japan

7.5.1.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.5.1.3. Competitive scenario

7.5.1.4. Japan market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2. China

7.5.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.5.2.3. Competitive scenario

7.5.2.4. China market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.3. India

7.5.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.3.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.5.3.3. Competitive scenario

7.5.3.4. India market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.4. Australia

7.5.4.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.4.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.5.4.3. Competitive scenario

7.5.4.4. Australia market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.5. South Korea

7.5.5.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.5.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.5.5.3. Competitive scenario

7.5.5.4. South Korea market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.6. Thailand

7.5.6.1. Key country dynamics

7.5.6.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.5.6.3. Competitive scenario

7.5.6.4. Thailand market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Latin America

7.6.1. Brazil

7.6.1.1. Key country dynamics

7.6.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.6.1.3. Competitive scenario

7.6.1.4. Brazil market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. Argentina

7.6.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.6.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.6.2.3. Competitive scenario

7.6.2.4. Argentina market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. MEA

7.7.1. South Africa

7.7.1.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.7.1.3. Competitive scenario

7.7.1.4. South Africa market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.2. Saudi Arabia

7.7.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.7.2.3. Competitive scenario

7.7.2.4. Saudi Arabia market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.3. UAE

7.7.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.3.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.7.3.3. Competitive scenario

7.7.3.4. UAE market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.4. Kuwait

7.7.4.1. Key country dynamics

7.7.4.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

7.7.4.3. Competitive scenario

7.7.4.4. Kuwait market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

8.4. List of Key Certification Providers/Scheme Owners

8.5. Company Profiles/Listing

8.5.1. GE HealthCare

8.5.1.1. Company overview

8.5.1.2. Financial performance

8.5.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.5.2.1. Company overview

8.5.2.2. Financial performance

8.5.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.3. Siemens Healthineers AG

8.5.3.1. Company overview

8.5.3.2. Financial performance

8.5.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.4. Canon Inc.

8.5.4.1. Company overview

8.5.4.2. Financial performance

8.5.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.5. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

8.5.5.1. Company overview

8.5.5.2. Financial performance

8.5.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.6. Olympus Corporation

8.5.6.1. Company overview

8.5.6.2. Financial performance

8.5.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.7. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

8.5.7.1. Company overview

8.5.7.2. Financial performance

8.5.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.8. EndoSure, Inc.

8.5.8.1. Company overview

8.5.8.2. Financial performance

8.5.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.9. Stryker Corporation

8.5.9.1. Company overview

8.5.9.2. Financial performance

8.5.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.10. Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

8.5.10.1. Company overview

8.5.10.2. Financial performance

8.5.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.10.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.11. Esaote S.p.A.

8.5.11.1. Company overview

8.5.11.2. Financial performance

8.5.11.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.11.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.12. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

8.5.12.1. Company overview

8.5.12.2. Financial performance

8.5.12.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.12.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.13. B. Braun SE

8.5.13.1. Company overview

8.5.13.2. Financial performance

8.5.13.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.13.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [94]

List of Figures [64]

Companies Featured



GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Olympus Corporation

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

EndoSure, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Esaote S.p.A. B. Braun SE

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