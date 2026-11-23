Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Southern Africa Safari Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Accommodation Type, Group, Booking Mode, Country, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Southern Africa safari tourism market was valued at an estimated USD 14.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 29.84 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being supported by rising international demand for wildlife experiences, luxury safari travel, conservation-focused tourism and environmentally responsible accommodation.

Increasing awareness of wildlife conservation and environmental sustainability is influencing traveler preferences across Southern Africa. Safari tourism enables visitors to support habitat protection, anti-poaching initiatives and community development while experiencing the region's biodiversity. Leading operators, including Wilderness Safaris, & Beyond and Singita, continue to advance luxury and sustainable safari tourism through conservation partnerships, community engagement and bespoke experiences in remote destinations. Their approach aligns with growing demand for responsible travel with minimal environmental impact.

Digital innovation is also improving the safari booking experience. Online platforms, customer engagement tools and itinerary customization services provide global travelers with greater access to personalized safari packages. Agents and affiliates remain important distribution partners, using destination expertise and industry relationships to coordinate accommodation, game drives, flights and additional excursions. African Travel, Inc., for example, collaborates with luxury lodges and local operators to deliver tailored itineraries and booking support across the region.

Technology is strengthening wildlife management and the long-term sustainability of Southern Africa safari tourism. In Botswana, drones and artificial intelligence are being used to support wildlife monitoring and anti-poaching programs. Researchers from the Botswana International University of Science and Technology have developed systems that combine aerial imagery with AI-based analysis to evaluate herd behavior and classify species such as zebras, giraffes and elephants. These capabilities enable broader and more efficient monitoring of protected areas.

Government policies and private sector incentives are encouraging investment in eco-friendly lodges, conservation projects and tourism infrastructure. Regional tourism boards are also promoting Southern Africa's biodiversity and cultural heritage to strengthen its position as a leading global safari destination.

Improved air connectivity is another important market driver. New and expanded routes, including Qatar Airways' gateway in Kinshasa, Ethiopian Airlines' connections to Maun and Ndola, and Lufthansa's direct services to Johannesburg, are reducing travel times and improving access to safari destinations. Lufthansa's Munich-Johannesburg route, launched in June 2024, offers European travelers greater convenience when adding South African safari experiences to their itineraries.

Southern Africa's wildlife remains central to its international appeal. The region is home to the Big Five - lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and Cape buffalo - as well as extensive populations of other mammals, birds, reptiles and plant species. This biodiversity attracts wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, luxury travelers and eco-tourists. The report highlights strong destination momentum, including a 78% increase in travel interest to Zambia and a 41% increase for Malawi between 2022 and 2023. Demand for combined beach and safari trips increased by 20%, while interest in itineraries featuring relaxation and leisure activities rose by 22%.

Market segmentation covered in the report

The report provides regional and country-level analysis of volume and revenue growth, industry trends and emerging opportunities across sub-segments from 2021-2033. The Southern Africa safari tourism market is assessed across the following categories:



Type: Adventure Safari, Private Safari and Others

Accommodation type: Safari Resorts & Lodges, Safari Camps, Treehouses and Others

Group: Friends, Families, Couples and Solos

Booking mode: Direct Booking, Agents and Affiliates Account, and Marketplace Booking Country: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe

Segment forecasts include traveler volumes and revenue estimates in USD million, enabling businesses to evaluate demand patterns, booking preferences and country-level opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Key benefits of the report



Comprehensive analysis of major market segments and Southern African countries

Assessment of the competitive landscape and the market presence of key safari tourism operators

Evaluation of sustainability, technology, air connectivity and traveler preference trends

Identification of growth opportunities and potential revenue streams

Segment and country-level forecasts to support market assessment and investment planning

Strategic insights for business planning, competitive positioning and informed decision-making Analysis of innovation and emerging practices shaping the future of safari tourism

The report supports tour operators, accommodation providers, travel agencies, investors, tourism authorities and conservation stakeholders seeking to understand the evolving Southern Africa safari tourism market. Its forecasts and competitive insights can assist organizations in refining destination strategies, developing sustainable travel products and responding to demand for personalized, conservation-led safari experiences.

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