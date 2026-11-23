MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cut capital spending and improve asset utilization through flexible rentals, rapid deployment, and service contracts covering maintenance, repair, and calibration.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Medical Equipment Rental & Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America medical equipment rental & service market was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 16.8 billion in 2026 to USD 23.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by an aging population, the continued transition of care from hospitals to home settings, and growing demand for cost-efficient medical equipment access.

Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare providers are increasingly renting medical equipment instead of purchasing it. This approach helps organizations manage capital expenditure, improve asset utilization, and respond to changing clinical requirements without substantial upfront investment. Rental services are particularly valuable during temporary capacity expansions, facility renovations, equipment maintenance periods, emergency events, and fluctuations in patient volumes.

Demand is also increasing for medical equipment service contracts covering preventive maintenance, calibration, repair, labor, and replacement parts. By working with specialist providers, healthcare organizations can support equipment availability, regulatory compliance, patient safety, and operational continuity while outsourcing device cleaning, tracking, servicing, and lifecycle management.

In May 2026, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded Agiliti Health, Inc. a contract, effective June 2026, that includes purchase and rental options for oxygen concentrators, vital-sign monitors, feeding pumps, acute-care beds, therapeutic mattresses, patient lifts, and stretchers. The agreement specifies a 24-hour standard delivery period for rented equipment, compared with 15 days for purchased equipment. It also incorporates equipment maintenance and repair services, highlighting demand across both rental and service categories.

Patient surges, natural disasters, infectious disease outbreaks, seasonal emergencies, and healthcare infrastructure projects are further strengthening market growth. Rental providers enable healthcare facilities to deploy and redeploy patient monitors, respiratory equipment, infusion pumps, beds, stretchers, and other essential devices rapidly. This flexibility supports continuity of care while reducing the need to purchase equipment that may only be required for a limited period.

Seasonal trauma also contributes to temporary equipment demand. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks caused 15 reported deaths and an estimated 13,000 emergency department-treated injuries in the U.S. during 2025. Approximately 1,300 injuries involved sparklers, while burns represented 38% of emergency room visits. These incidents can increase short-term pressure on emergency departments and create additional requirements for medical equipment, maintenance, and clinical support services.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at the country level and evaluates industry trends across market segments from 2021 to 2033. Segmentation is based on type, end use, and country.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Product: Critical care & emergency equipment, anesthesia equipment, defibrillators / AED, NICU equipment, patient monitoring & diagnostic equipment, EKG machines, monitors, telemetry equipment, ultrasound equipment, infusion & therapy equipment, feeding pumps, CPM machines, respiratory equipment, oxygen concentrators, patient transport equipment, stretchers, medical transport batteries, surgical & sterile processing equipment, central supply equipment, bed frames & therapeutic support surfaces, specialty pediatric beds, specialty birthing beds, bed ancillaries, healthcare furnishings, customizable products, and casegoods. Service: Parts, labor, preventive maintenance, calibration, repair services, service contracts, and other support services.

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Personal/Home Care

Hospitals Other Healthcare Facilities

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



U.S. Canada

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of market size, growth prospects, major segments, and country-level opportunities.

Assessment of the competitive landscape and the market presence of leading participants.

Evaluation of trends influencing medical equipment rental, maintenance, calibration, and repair demand.

Revenue forecasts to support market assessment, investment planning, and strategic decision-making.

Insights into product innovation, service models, market share, and emerging revenue opportunities. Actionable intelligence for healthcare providers, rental companies, equipment manufacturers, investors, and other industry stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Type

1.1.2. End Use

1.1.3. Country scope

1.1.4. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.6.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.6.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives

1.9.1. Objective 1

1.9.2. Objective 2

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. North America Medical Equipment Rental & Service Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing Demand for Home-Based and Long-Term Care

3.2.1.2. Rising Healthcare Infrastructure and Facility Expansion

3.2.1.3. Increasing Preference for Flexible Equipment Acquisition Models

3.2.1.4. Increasing Demand for Temporary and Emergency Medical Capacity

3.2.1.5. Aging and Chronic Disease Trends Increase Equipment Demand

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Payment Pressure and Reimbursement Uncertainty

3.2.2.2. Medicaid Reimbursement Changes Tighten Rental Budgets

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.3.1. Growth of Service Contracts and Digital Fleet Management

3.2.3.2. Growing Adoption of Outsourced Equipment Maintenance

3.2.3.3. Home Care Expands Rental Demand

3.2.3.4. Specialty Rentals Open New Niches

3.2.3.5. Government Contracts Boost Surge Demand

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1. Keeping a Large Rental Fleet Safe, Clean, and Available

3.2.4.2. Cybersecurity Risks Threaten Connected Fleets

3.3. North America Medical Equipment Rental & Service Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political & Legal Landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social Landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

Chapter 4. North America Medical Equipment Rental & Service Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. North America Medical Equipment Rental & Service Market: Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2033

4.3. Product

4.3.1. Product Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Critical Care & Emergency Equipment

4.3.2.1. Critical Care & Emergency Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.2.2. Anesthesia Equipment

4.3.2.2.1. Anesthesia Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.2.3. Defibrillators / AED

4.3.2.3.1. Defibrillators / AED Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.2.4. NICU Equipment

4.3.2.4.1. NICU Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Patient Monitoring & Diagnostic Equipment

4.3.3.1. Patient Monitoring & Diagnostic Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.3.2. EKG Machines

4.3.3.2.1. EKG Machines Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.3.3. Monitors

4.3.3.3.1. Monitors Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.3.4. Telemetry Equipment

4.3.3.4.1. Telemetry Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.3.5. Ultrasound Equipment

4.3.3.5.1. Ultrasound Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Infusion & Therapy Equipment

4.3.4.1. Infusion & Therapy Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.4.2. Infusion Equipment

4.3.4.2.1. Infusion Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.4.3. Feeding Pumps

4.3.4.3.1. Feeding Pumps Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.4.4. CPM Machines

4.3.4.4.1. CPM Machines Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Respiratory Equipment

4.3.5.1. Respiratory Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.5.2. Oxygen Concentrators

4.3.5.2.1. Oxygen Concentrators Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Patient Transport Equipment

4.3.6.1. Patient Transport Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.6.2. Stretchers

4.3.6.2.1. Stretchers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.6.3. Medical Transport Batteries

4.3.6.3.1. Medical Transport Batteries Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.7. Surgical & Sterile Processing Equipment

4.3.7.1. Surgical & Sterile Processing Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.7.2. Surgical Equipment

4.3.7.2.1. Surgical Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.7.3. Central Supply Equipment

4.3.7.3.1. Central Supply Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.8. Bed Frames & Therapeutic Support Surface

4.3.8.1. Bed Frames & Therapeutic Support Surface Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.8.2. Bed Frames

4.3.8.2.1. Bed Frames Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.8.3. Therapeutic Support Surfaces

4.3.8.3.1. Therapeutic Support Surfaces Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.8.4. Specialty Pediatric Beds

4.3.8.4.1. Specialty Pediatric Beds Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.8.5. Specialty Birthing Beds

4.3.8.5.1. Specialty Birthing Beds Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.8.6. Bed Ancillaries

4.3.8.6.1. Bed Ancillaries Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.9. Healthcare Furnishings

4.3.9.1. Healthcare Furnishings Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.9.2. Customizable Products

4.3.9.2.1. Customizable Products Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.9.3. Casegoods

4.3.9.3.1. Casegoods Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Service

4.4.1. Service Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Parts

4.4.2.1. Parts Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Labor

4.4.3.1. Labor Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Preventive Maintenance

4.4.4.1. Preventive Maintenance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5. Calibration

4.4.5.1. Calibration Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.6. Repair Services

4.4.6.1. Repair Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.7. Service Contracts

4.4.7.1. Service Contracts Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.8. Others

4.4.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Medical Equipment Rental & Service Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. North America Medical Equipment Rental & Service Market: End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2033

5.3. Personal/Home Care

5.3.1. Personal/Home Care Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Hospitals

5.4.1. Hospitals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Other Healthcare Facilities

5.5.1. Other Healthcare Facilities Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. North America Medical Equipment Rental & Service Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Country Outlook

6.2. North America Medical Equipment Rental & Service Market: Country Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2033

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.3.2. Competitive Scenario

6.3.3. Regulatory Scenario

6.3.4. Reimbursement Scenario

6.3.5. U.S. North America Medical Equipment Rental & Service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.4.2. Competitive Scenario

6.4.3. Regulatory Scenario

6.4.4. Reimbursement Scenario

6.4.5. Canada North America Medical Equipment Rental & Service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.2.1. Innovators

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.4. Key company market share analysis, 2025

7.4.1. Arjo

7.4.1.1. Company Overview

7.4.1.2. Financial Performance

7.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.2. Westside Medical Supply

7.4.2.1. Company Overview

7.4.2.2. Financial Performance

7.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.3. Peak Medical Resources

7.4.3.1. Company Overview

7.4.3.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.4. Med One Group

7.4.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.5. InfuSystem Holdings

7.4.5.1. Company Overview

7.4.5.2. Financial Performance

7.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.6. Probo Medical

7.4.6.1. Company Overview

7.4.6.2. Financial Performance

7.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.7. Inogen, Inc.

7.4.7.1. Company Overview

7.4.7.2. Financial Performance

7.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.8. Avante Rental Services

7.4.8.1. Company Overview

7.4.8.2. Financial Performance

7.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.9. US Med-Equip (USME)

7.4.9.1. Company Overview

7.4.9.2. Financial Performance

7.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.10. Hillrom Services Inc. (Baxter)

7.4.10.1. Company Overview

7.4.10.2. Financial Performance

7.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.11. GE HealthCare

7.4.11.1. Company Overview

7.4.11.2. Financial Performance

7.4.11.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.12. Nunn's Home Medical Equipment

7.4.12.1. Company Overview

7.4.12.2. Financial Performance

7.4.12.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.13. Lincare

7.4.13.1. Company Overview

7.4.13.2. Financial Performance

7.4.13.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.14. AdaptHealth

7.4.14.1. Company Overview

7.4.14.2. Financial Performance

7.4.14.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.15. Rotech Healthcare

7.4.15.1. Company Overview

7.4.15.2. Financial Performance

7.4.15.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.16. Stryker

7.4.16.1. Company Overview

7.4.16.2. Financial Performance

7.4.16.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.16.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.17. MasVida Health Care Solutions

7.4.17.1. Company Overview

7.4.17.2. Financial Performance

7.4.17.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.17.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.18. National Seating & Mobility

7.4.18.1. Company Overview

7.4.18.2. Financial Performance

7.4.18.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.18.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.4.19. Agiliti Health, Inc.

7.4.19.1. Company Overview

7.4.19.2. Financial Performance

7.4.19.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.19.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.5. Heat Map Analysis/ Company Market Position Analysis

7.6. Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

7.7. List of Other Key Market Players

List of Tables [13]

List of Figures [63]

Companies Featured



Arjo

Westside Medical Supply

Peak Medical Resources

Med One Group

InfuSystem Holdings

Probo Medical

Inogen, Inc.

Avante Rental Services

US Med-Equip (USME)

Hillrom Services Inc. (Baxter)

GE HealthCare

Nunn's Home Medical Equipment

Lincare

AdaptHealth

Rotech Healthcare

Stryker

MasVida Health Care Solutions

National Seating & Mobility Agiliti Health, Inc.

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