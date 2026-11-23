MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI growth, water-use rules and scarcity drive investment in reclaimed water, reverse osmosis, membrane bioreactors, closed-loop reuse and smart monitoring.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Data Center Water Treatment and Recycling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2027-2032)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European data center water treatment and recycling market is projected to grow from USD 0.93 billion in 2026 and USD 1.01 billion in 2027 to USD 1.64 billion by 2032. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.18% between 2027 and 2032, supported by hyperscale data center development, rising artificial intelligence workloads, stricter water-use reporting requirements, and growing investment in water recycling technologies.

AI and Hyperscale Data Centers Increase Water Treatment Investment

Higher computing densities are reshaping cooling and water-treatment requirements across European data centers. A 100 MW data center can consume approximately 2.5 billion liters of water annually, equivalent to the yearly needs of about 80,000 people, according to a UK Government report. Cooling infrastructure also accounts for a significant share of total data center electricity use, making cooling design a critical operational and engineering consideration.

The expansion of AI racks and other high-density computing systems is accelerating the adoption of liquid cooling. This transition increases demand for treated make-up water, precise circuit chemistry, water quality monitoring, and reliable recycling systems. Data center developers are consequently evaluating reverse osmosis, membrane bioreactors, and zero liquid discharge systems during early feasibility and site-selection stages. Water treatment is becoming especially important in locations where supply permits and water availability may restrict new development.

Water Reporting Regulations Support Market Growth

Regulatory requirements are increasing demand for accurate water measurement, monitoring, and recordkeeping. The EU Energy Efficiency Directive requires data centers with at least 500 kW of installed IT power to report relevant performance information, including water-use indicators. Germany's Energieeffizienzgesetz introduces additional national reporting obligations, giving operators in major data center hubs such as Frankfurt a stronger incentive to improve water data quality.

The European Commission's Water Resilience Strategy also promotes greater water efficiency, expanded use of reclaimed water, and improved resilience across water-intensive industries. This regulatory environment favors integrated systems that connect flow rates, water quality, and water-use effectiveness metrics with operational and compliance records.

Water Scarcity Creates Development and Permitting Challenges

Drought restrictions and water-withdrawal limits remain important constraints, particularly in southern Europe and other water-stressed areas. Although advanced treatment systems can reduce freshwater withdrawals, they cannot eliminate restrictions imposed by local authorities during periods of scarcity.

Data center operators must assess reclaimed water availability, seasonal supply conditions, abstraction controls, and discharge requirements before selecting cooling technologies. These considerations can lengthen permitting schedules and increase development risk for greenfield facilities. At the same time, they strengthen the commercial case for closed-loop systems, water reuse, and technologies designed to reduce dependence on freshwater resources.

Reverse Osmosis Leads Treatment Technology Adoption

Reverse osmosis accounted for 21.66% of the Europe data center water treatment and recycling market in 2026. It remains widely used to produce low-conductivity and low-silica make-up water for cooling towers and chilled-water systems. Established operating experience with membrane cleaning, pretreatment, and reject-stream management continues to support adoption.

Membrane bioreactors are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.36% through 2032. These systems can treat reclaimed municipal wastewater for reuse while supporting installations where available space is limited. Filtration and ultrafiltration also remain essential pretreatment technologies because they remove solids, protect downstream membranes, stabilize water quality, and extend equipment life.

Electrodeionization is gaining attention as direct-to-chip cooling increases demand for ultra-low conductivity water to control corrosion risk. Ion exchange, water softening, chemical treatment, and disinfection continue to support legacy cooling-tower infrastructure by managing scale, corrosion, and microbial activity. The market is expected to maintain a diverse technology mix as operators adapt treatment systems to facility design, cooling requirements, and local water conditions.

Reclaimed Municipal Wastewater Records Strong Growth

Municipal water represented 41.89% of the market in 2026 due to its dependable delivery, established connections, and consistent quality. However, reclaimed municipal wastewater is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.73% through 2032 as operators seek to reduce potable-water consumption and demonstrate progress against sustainability targets.

Groundwater and surface water remain subject to abstraction controls, while industrial recycled water offers a potential non-potable source for suitable locations. Coastal data center campuses may also consider seawater when cooling systems, materials, treatment processes, and discharge plans are designed for saline conditions. Across all source categories, future adoption will depend on local infrastructure, regulatory approval, seasonal reliability, and the ability of treatment systems to manage variations in incoming water quality.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Hyperscale and AI Data Center Expansion

4.2.2 Stricter Water-Use Efficiency and Sustainability Disclosure Requirements

4.2.3 Adoption of Liquid and Direct-to-Chip Cooling

4.2.4 Rising Demand for Water Recycling and Closed-Loop Operations

4.2.5 Alternate Water Infrastructure for Water-Stressed Data Center Clusters

4.2.6 Modular Treatment Skids and Water-as-a-Service Models

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Drought Restrictions and Water-Withdrawal Limits

4.3.2 Community Opposition and Extended Permitting Timelines

4.3.3 Retrofit Integration Complexity in Operating Data Centers

4.3.4 Legionella, Biofouling and Cooling-Water Chemistry Control Risk

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Treatment Technology

5.1.1 Filtration and Ultrafiltration

5.1.2 Reverse Osmosis

5.1.3 Ion Exchange and Water Softening

5.1.4 Electrodeionization

5.1.5 Chemical Treatment and Disinfection

5.1.6 Membrane Bioreactors

5.1.7 Other Water Treatment Technologies

5.2 By Water Source

5.2.1 Municipal Water

5.2.2 Groundwater

5.2.3 Surface Water

5.2.4 Reclaimed Municipal Wastewater

5.2.5 Industrial Recycled Water

5.2.6 Other Alternative Water Sources

5.3 By Treatment Application

5.3.1 Cooling Tower Makeup Water Treatment

5.3.2 Chilled Water and Closed-Loop Water Treatment

5.3.3 Boiler Feedwater and Heat Rejection System Water Treatment

5.3.4 Wastewater Treatment

5.3.5 Water Recycling and Reuse

5.3.6 Zero Liquid Discharge and Concentrate Management

5.4 By Solution Type

5.4.1 Water Treatment Equipment

5.4.2 Water Treatment Chemicals

5.4.3 Water Quality Monitoring and Control Systems

5.4.4 Treatment Plant Design and Engineering

5.4.5 Operation and Maintenance Services

5.5 By Data Center Size

5.5.1 Small Data Centers, Below 5 MW

5.5.2 Medium-Sized Data Centers, 5-19 MW

5.5.3 Large Data Centers, 20-49 MW

5.5.4 Massive Data Centers, 50-99 MW

5.5.5 Mega Data Center Campuses, 100 MW and Above

5.6 By Data Center Type

5.6.1 Colocation Data Centers

5.6.2 Cloud Service Provider Data Centers

5.6.3 Enterprise Data Centers

5.6.4 Edge Data Centers

5.7 By Geography

5.7.1 United Kingdom

5.7.2 Germany

5.7.3 France

5.7.4 Netherlands

5.7.5 Ireland

5.7.6 Spain

5.7.7 Italy

5.7.8 Nordics

5.7.9 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Veolia Environnement S.A.

6.4.2 Ecolab Inc.

6.4.3 Xylem Inc.

6.4.4 SUEZ

6.4.5 Aquatech International LLC

6.4.6 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

6.4.7 Solenis LLC

6.4.8 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.4.9 Pentair plc

6.4.10 Toray Industries, Inc.

6.4.11 BWT Holding GmbH

6.4.12 Alfa Laval AB

6.4.13 Gradiant Corporation

6.4.14 Ovivo Inc.

6.4.15 Lenntech B.V.

6.4.16 IDE Technologies

6.4.17 ProMinent GmbH

6.4.18 Kemira Oyj

6.4.19 Whitewater Group

6.4.20 EPS Group

6.4.21 Industrie De Nora S.p.A.

6.4.22 KMX Technologies

6.4.23 Hydroleap Pte. Ltd.

6.4.24 Ramboll Group A/S

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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