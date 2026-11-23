MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cut lifecycle costs with compact MBRs, durable membranes, digital twins, optimized dosing and biogas recovery, while mandates and ESG incentives accelerate payback.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Water Recycle And Reuse - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water recycle and reuse market is expected to increase from USD 18.51 billion in 2025 to USD 20.59 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 35.04 billion by 2031, expanding at an 11.22% CAGR from 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by stricter wastewater discharge regulations, corporate sustainability commitments, freshwater scarcity, and rising investment in advanced treatment technologies across municipal, industrial, agricultural, and commercial applications.

Stricter Discharge and Water Reuse Mandates Drive Investment

Regulatory changes are accelerating water recycling infrastructure development. California's 2024 direct potable reuse rule permits advanced-treated effluent to enter distribution mains when a 12-log virus removal standard is demonstrated. The change could reduce project timelines by up to two years and lower capital intensity by approximately 20%.

In India, Uttar Pradesh has mandated 60% municipal wastewater reuse by 2030, supporting MBR tenders valued at an estimated USD 300 million. The European Union is linking cohesion fund disbursements to minimum reuse benchmarks, encouraging faster wastewater treatment retrofits in Spain and Italy. In the United States, PFAS limits of 4 ppt are prompting utilities to supplement reverse-osmosis treatment trains with granular activated carbon, increasing operating costs by USD 0.15-0.25 per m.

Corporate Circular-Water Strategies Support Market Expansion

Companies are moving beyond minimum compliance requirements by introducing circular-water and ESG programs. Coca-Cola HBC aims to establish a net-positive water footprint at its European facilities by 2030, targeting the return of 115% of production volumes through on-site reuse and aquifer recharge. PepsiCo has reported that 23 facilities recycle more than 80% of their process water, while Intel's Arizona fabrication plants returned 94% of freshwater withdrawals in 2024 through multi-barrier treatment systems.

Textile manufacturers are also reducing water consumption through treatment retrofits. Projects supported by Levi Strauss have lowered water use per garment by 96%. These initiatives remain concentrated in OECD markets, where ESG-linked financing provides stronger incentives. Adoption in emerging economies is progressing more slowly because of limited disclosure requirements and financing constraints.

Aging Municipal Infrastructure Creates Implementation Challenges

Utilities installing tertiary treatment systems on older municipal networks face corroded mains, undersized pumps, and outdated control systems. These issues can increase project budgets by 25-40%. In Spain and Italy, legacy SCADA platforms often cannot support advanced analytics, leading utilities to invest in parallel sensor networks costing EUR 200,000 to 500,000, equivalent to approximately USD 232,988 to 582,470.

Corrosion-related leakage can also introduce pathogens after treatment, creating operational risks and weakening public confidence. The challenge is especially significant in North America and Europe, where many networks are more than 50 years old. Gradual infrastructure renewal means these constraints are expected to continue over the medium term.

Additional factors influencing the water recycle and reuse market include:



Growth in tertiary membrane-based retrofits

Demand for ultra-pure recycled water in green-hydrogen production

Inconsistent potable-reuse quality regulations

Expansion of zero-liquid-discharge infrastructure Increased adoption of digital monitoring and treatment optimization

Membrane Filtration Maintains Market Leadership

Membrane filtration accounted for 45.28% of market revenue in 2025, supported by demand for ultrafiltration pretreatment, nanofiltration for hardness removal, and reverse-osmosis polishing. Biological treatment is projected to grow at a 12.11% CAGR as municipalities install compact MBR cassettes in existing treatment basins. These systems can reduce facility footprints and lower energy consumption by 20-30%.

Semiconductor fabrication plants are increasing demand for specialized reverse-osmosis elements capable of producing high-purity recycled water. Advanced oxidation processes are gaining adoption for removing trace pharmaceuticals from petrochemical effluent, while UV disinfection remains a cost-effective treatment step at USD 0.02-0.05 per m. Forward osmosis, capacitive deionization, and electrochemical systems currently represent less than 8% of the market, although increased patent activity indicates future commercial potential.

Hybrid anaerobic-aerobic biological systems are also advancing by enabling biogas recovery for co-generation while meeting stricter nutrient limits. Nanomaterial coatings can improve membrane flux by 40% and extend replacement intervals from five to seven years. Digital twins are further improving operating efficiency by optimizing membrane cleaning and reducing chemical dosing.

Industrial Effluent Segment Records Strong Growth

Municipal wastewater represented 51.11% of influent treated for reuse in 2025, benefiting from centralized collection systems, public financing, and economies of scale. Industrial effluent is forecast to expand at a 12.72% CAGR through 2031. Semiconductor fabs, chemical plants, and hyperscale data centers are investing in zero-liquid-discharge systems to reduce freshwater exposure and meet ESG targets.

Agricultural runoff treatment is gaining attention in water-stressed regions, where decentralized membrane units can return treated drainage to fertigation systems. Rainwater and stormwater account for less than 6% of the market but remain important for urban resilience and heat-island mitigation. California's nitrate limits for recycled agricultural runoff are also encouraging growers to install denitrification reactors, adding USD 800-1,200 per hectare in capital expenditure.

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Water Recycle and Reuse Spending

Asia-Pacific accounted for 45.22% of global spending in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 13.38% CAGR through 2031. Regional expansion is supported by China's municipal reuse targets, India's state-level mandates, and major infrastructure programs. Singapore's NEWater supplies up to 40% of national demand during dry periods, while South Korea's USD 400 million smart-grid initiative aims to reduce non-revenue water losses to 5% by 2028.

North American growth is being driven by regulatory changes and industrial demand. California's direct potable reuse framework could unlock USD 2 billion in municipal projects by 2028. Arizona provides incentives for semiconductor plants to improve closed-loop water systems, while Mexico's 38% tertiary-treatment rate presents significant retrofit opportunities.

Europe continues to invest in agricultural and industrial reuse. Spain recycles approximately 15% of its effluent, while France offers tax incentives to industrial facilities that reduce freshwater abstraction by 50%. The United Kingdom is piloting MBR-based indirect reuse projects to strengthen summer water supplies.

The Middle East and Africa are also expanding water reuse capacity. The UAE is targeting 95% reuse by 2036, and Saudi Arabia is pursuing full recycling by 2040. South America currently represents less than 6% of the global market, although zero-liquid-discharge requirements in Brazil's Sao Paulo industrial corridor are creating new opportunities for advanced water treatment investment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Stricter discharge and reuse mandates (regulatory)

4.2.2 Corporate circular-water and ESG commitments

4.2.3 Growth of tertiary membrane-based retrofits

4.2.4 Demand for ultra-pure recycled water in green-hydrogen

4.2.5 AI-driven OPEX optimisation in decentralised plants

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Integration issues with ageing municipal networks

4.3.2 Inconsistent potable-reuse quality regulations

4.3.3 Cyber-security risks in IoT-enabled reuse systems

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Treatment Technology

5.1.1 Membrane Filtration (UF, NF, RO)

5.1.2 Biological Treatment (MBR, activated sludge)

5.1.3 Advanced Oxidation Processes (AOPs)

5.1.4 Disinfection and UV Treatment

5.1.5 Other Technologies (electrochemical, forward osmosis, etc.)

5.2 By Water Source

5.2.1 Municipal Wastewater

5.2.2 Industrial Effluent

5.2.3 Agricultural Run-off

5.2.4 Rainwater Harvesting and Stormwater

5.2.5 Greywater

5.2.6 Other Sources

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Non-potable Reuse (landscaping, toilet flushing, cooling towers)

5.3.2 Indirect Potable Reuse

5.3.3 Direct Potable Reuse

5.3.4 Agricultural Irrigation

5.3.5 Industrial Process Water

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 By End-user Sector

5.4.1 Municipalities and Utilities

5.4.2 Industrial and Manufacturing

5.4.3 Agriculture

5.4.4 Commercial Buildings and Facilities

5.4.5 Residential Complexes

5.4.6 Other Sectors

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share(%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Overview, Market Overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Information, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc.

6.4.2 Aquatech

6.4.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation

6.4.4 Culligan Water

6.4.5 DuPont

6.4.6 Ecolab Inc.

6.4.7 Fluence Corporation Limited

6.4.8 Grundfos Pumps India Private Ltd.

6.4.9 IDE

6.4.10 Kovalus Separation Solutions

6.4.11 Kurita America Inc.

6.4.12 Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 OrganicaWater

6.4.14 Pentair

6.4.15 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

6.4.16 Veolia

6.4.17 Xylem

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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