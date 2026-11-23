MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, MO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. LOUIS, MO - November 23, 2026 -

Gallagher Bros Construction is addressing a leak pattern it often finds in older brick homes across St. Louis: water getting in at chimneys, walls, and other points where the roof meets masonry. The company walks the homeowner through the areas where water may be getting in and repairs the flashing at those joints rather than replacing shingles that may not be the cause.

Gallagher Bros Construction provides roof repair for homeowners across St. Louis, covering leak repair, chimney and wall flashing repair, shingle replacement, and water damage assessment. Brick is the dominant building material in the city's older housing, a legacy of its brick-making industry and its historic building rules. The walls on those homes last, but the joints between roof and masonry need attention as the flashing that seals them ages.

The problem usually shows up indoors first. A homeowner finds a ceiling water stain near a chimney or an exterior wall, a damp patch in the attic, or a musty smell after heavy rain, and assumes the roof as a whole has failed. In an older brick home, the cause is often much narrower than that.

Flashing is the metal that seals the gap where a roof surface meets a vertical wall or a chimney. Chimneys are especially exposed because they rise through the roof and take on water from every side. Over the years, the mortar joints that hold the flashing against the brick wear down, and the seal loosens. Water running down the face of the masonry then finds the opening behind the flashing and enters the house at a point that may sit some distance from where the stain eventually appears.

Checking the likely entry points comes first. Working back from the stain, the inspector checks chimney flashing, wall flashing, and the transitions where one roof section meets another or meets the house. Once the most likely entry points are identified, the flashing there is repaired, and the company's roof repair page sets out that work.

"On older brick homes, chimney and wall flashing is behind a lot of the leaks we find," said Curtis Rother, Owner of Gallagher Bros Construction. "Before we recommend any work, we walk the homeowner through the areas where water may be getting in. A small roof problem taken care of early saves a much bigger expense down the road."

Where a few asphalt shingles around the leak do need replacing, matching comes into play. Many older roofs carry shingles that are no longer made, and the company works to match discontinued shingles so a repair blends in with the surrounding roof rather than standing out as a patch.

Water damage assessment is part of the same visit. A leak at a chimney or wall can run for some time before it shows on a ceiling, so the attic and the areas beneath the likely entry point are checked for damp or softened materials. Where the damage reaches past the roof itself, it is noted so the homeowner has the full picture before deciding on the work. The homeowner is home for the visit, and a written estimate sets out the repair that has been recommended.

Along the side of a chimney or wall, flashing usually works in two layers. Step flashing is laid in course by course with the shingles, and counterflashing comes down over it from the masonry, so water running off the brick is turned onto the roof surface. The inspection checks both layers, because a gap in either one can let water slip behind the other and into the house.

In St. Louis's older brick homes, a leak beside a chimney or along an exterior wall often comes down to a single joint, and the repair can stay at that joint rather than spreading across the roof. The company outlines its roof repair work on its website and keeps a running record of its projects on its Facebook page.

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For more information about Gallagher Roofing & Exteriors LLC, contact the company here:

Gallagher Bros Construction

Curtis Rother

(314) 646-8015

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500 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO 63129

CONTACT: Curtis Rother