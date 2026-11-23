





Coverall, named Sacramento's best medical office cleaning service for 2026

The ranking compared nine commercial cleaning companies in Sacramento that provide healthcare cleaning services, using publicly available information on three measures: healthcare experience, service capabilities and Google reviews. Coverall of Sacramento placed first with 14 of 15 points, ahead of eight local providers. CIO Times noted that the Sacramento team "holds 4.9 stars across 67 Google reviews, 62 of them five-star."

Recognized for a Documented Cleaning Method and Healthcare Experience

Coverall earned full marks in two of the three categories. For service capabilities, which covers what each company publishes about its cleaning method, products and training, the article calls Coverall "the only company of the nine with a published step-by-step method based on CDC and AORN guidelines." For healthcare experience, it cites a track record that dates to 1985 and a medical facility cleaning program that covers medical offices, dental practices, urgent care clinics, dialysis centers, outpatient surgery centers and veterinary clinics.

The recognition follows a strong fall for the Sacramento team. According to Coverall, fifteen new five-star Google reviews arrived in September and October, bringing Coverall of Sacramento to 62 five-star ratings across 67 reviews.

The Art and Science of a Better Clean® for Healthcare Facilities

Every Coverall medical cleaning program runs on the Health-Based Cleaning System® and its proprietary Core 4® Cleaning Process, which is built on CDC and AORN guidelines to reduce cross-contamination among patients and staff. The process uses EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectants, color-coded microfiber cloths, no-dip flat mops and HEPA backpack vacuums in exam rooms, waiting rooms, reception areas and restrooms.

The Elk Grove support center trains and supports the independent Franchise Business Owners who deliver the service. Franchise Business Owners complete training in the Core 4® Cleaning Process and continuing education in contamination cleaning, and Coverall support centers receive Bloodborne and Airborne Pathogens training guidance based on National Safety Council materials. For surgical suites and other higher-risk areas, Coverall also offers terminal cleaning, along with On-Demand Cleaning services such as contamination cleans and electrostatic disinfecting.

"Medical offices, dental practices and clinics across Sacramento trust our Franchise Business Owners with the spaces where patients receive care, and this recognition belongs to them," said Shirley Klein, Coverall's Chief Operations Officer. "Healthcare customers need a cleaning program they can document, and that is what the Core 4® Cleaning Process delivers on every visit."

Commercial Cleaning in Sacramento for Medical Offices and Beyond

Coverall of Sacramento tailors each program and its pricing to the needs and budget of the facility, from a single doctor's office or dental office to a dialysis center or a multi-site medical group. The same team provides commercial cleaning in Sacramento for offices, schools, warehouses and manufacturing sites, so a healthcare group can keep its clinical and administrative buildings with one provider.

Coverall supports organizations across 33 states and more than 75 locations, so businesses with sites outside Sacramento can keep the same Core 4® Cleaning Process and consistent service standards at every location.

To request a free on-site walkthrough and a customized medical facility cleaning or commercial cleaning quote, contact Coverall of Sacramento.

Frequently Asked Questions About Medical Office Cleaning and Commercial Cleaning in Sacramento

What are the best medical office cleaning services in Sacramento?

CIO Times' 2026 ranking of the best medical office cleaning services in Sacramento names Coverall of Sacramento first among nine providers, with 14 of 15 points. The ranking cites its Core 4® Cleaning Process, its range of healthcare facility types and its 4.9-star rating across 67 Google reviews.

How was Sacramento's best medical office cleaning service chosen?

Each provider received 0 to 5 points on three measures drawn from publicly available information: healthcare experience, service capabilities and Google reviews. Every figure reflects public information as of November 11, 2026.

How do commercial cleaners disinfect medical offices?

Coverall's Franchise Business Owners follow the Core 4® Cleaning Process, which is built on CDC and AORN guidelines. It uses EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectants on high-touch surfaces, color-coded microfiber cloths and no-dip flat mops to limit cross-contamination between rooms, and HEPA backpack vacuums to capture dust and airborne particles.

What types of healthcare facilities does Coverall of Sacramento clean?

Coverall provides healthcare cleaning services for medical offices, dental offices, urgent care clinics, dialysis centers, outpatient surgery centers, pediatric offices, clinical laboratories and veterinary clinics in Sacramento, Elk Grove, Modesto, Stockton, Yuba City and Chico.

Does Coverall also provide commercial cleaning in Sacramento for non-medical businesses?

Yes. Coverall of Sacramento provides commercial cleaning in Sacramento for offices, schools, warehouses, manufacturing sites and retail locations, using the same Core 4® Cleaning Process, along with Preventative Maintenance and On-Demand Cleaning services.

About Coverall of Sacramento

Coverall® of Sacramento is the Sacramento region's commercial cleaning solution for all types of businesses, from office spaces to medical facilities, retail shops, schools, and more. Its network of local Franchise Business Owners delivers janitorial services built on Coverall's proprietary Core 4® Cleaning Process, a science-based system designed to help ensure every space within a facility is free of dirt, germs, and messes. The Sacramento support center in Elk Grove serves businesses throughout Sacramento as well as Modesto, Stockton, Yuba City, and Chico, CA.

Press Inquiries

Shari Sadowski

shari.sadowski [at] coverall.com

