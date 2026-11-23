DEME Awarded Marine Works For The Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Pipeline In Canada
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME has secured a large contract from Allseas for marine works for the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) Pipeline in British Columbia, Canada. Allseas is the main offshore contractor for the project, which is being developed by NW Infrastructure Limited Partnership, a joint venture between Western LNG and the Nisga'a Nation. Once operational, the PRGT system will strengthen long-term energy security, support economic growth in British Columbia, and provide a new export route for Canadian natural gas. Under its subcontract with Allseas, DEME's Offshore Energy segment will carry out marine works associated with the 50-kilometer offshore section of the pipeline covering both shallow and deep-water sections of the route and four landfall locations.
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P2026 DEME Prince Rupert Gas Transmission 20261123 ENG
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