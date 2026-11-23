MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; the“Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the“Bank”), has appointed Tony Lancaster to its Board of Directors. Lancaster brings more than 30 years of experience in business leadership, financial management and entrepreneurship.

Lancaster is the owner of Venture X Greensboro, where his work connects him with entrepreneurs, local leaders and organizations throughout the Triad. His broader professional experience includes more than 20 years with Procter & Gamble, where he held leadership roles spanning operations, supply chain and strategic planning, followed by nearly 15 years as an entrepreneur and business owner. Lancaster earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from North Carolina State University.

“Tony brings a strong combination of entrepreneurial perspective, operational experience and business leadership to our Board,” said Tom Wayne, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors at Bank of Oak Ridge.“His firsthand understanding of what it takes to lead and grow an organization, along with his connection to the Triad business community, will be a valuable asset as we position the Bank for long-term growth.”

Lancaster's appointment reflects Bank of Oak Ridge's continued focus on bringing fresh perspectives and business experience to the Board. His insight will complement that of our current directors as the Bank continues to pursue sustainable growth, serve the evolving needs of its clients and create lasting value in the communities it serves.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

As the Triad's employee-owned community bank, Bank of Oak Ridge delivers Spectacularly Local banking with a personal touch. Guided by our promise, You Matter Here, our local decision-makers provide personalized, 5-star service built around the unique needs of the individuals, businesses and organizations we serve. Modern tools and technology complement that personal approach, making banking easy, safe and convenient. Finding the right banking partner or expanding an existing financial relationship is simple and seamless. Connect with us at (336) 644-9944, online at BankofOakRidge.com or at one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Oak Ridge and Summerfield.

Contact: Skylar Mearing, Director of Marketing

Phone: 336-662-4840