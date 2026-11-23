MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated hiring and onboarding system recognized for streamlining operations across four entities and three states

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 23, 2026: HEI Civil, a leading heavy civil construction company, is delighted to receive the 2026 Trimble Construction Innovation Award in the workforce category for an integrated applicant tracking system that streamlines hiring and onboarding across four entities and three states. Designed and built by HEI Civil's Data and Automation Director, Ashley Rivera, with Trimble Spectrum, the system brings recruiting and onboarding into one connected process, helping the company bring new team members onto jobsites faster.

The Trimble Construction Innovation Awards recognize companies that use Trimble technology to improve architecture, engineering and construction projects. All companies using Trimble technology for these projects in North America were eligible to apply.

“The 2026 award winners showcase the transformative power of Trimble technology and their ingenuity in deploying it to advance our industry,” said Mark Schwartz, Trimble's group president for AECO software.“From discovering millimeter-scale discrepancies before steel hits the site, to achieving real-time, data-driven collaboration between the field and the office, these innovators demonstrate real-world opportunities to improve processes, connect workflows and empower people.”

The results of HEI Civil's system are significant. Processing time per team member dropped from one to two hours to 15 to 30 minutes, saving approximately 1,125 staff hours and $35,000 in labor costs each year.

The same Trimble financial management capabilities also helped HEI Civil automate its vendor lien release workflow. Processing time for each lien fell from 16 hours to two hours, an 88 percent reduction, and 14 hours of skilled accounting time per lien are now freed up for more valuable work.

“Ashley has done an incredible job creating a system that makes hiring and onboarding easier for everyone involved. It's a great example of our commitment to attracting and building the best people and teams. By eliminating unnecessary steps and saving valuable time for our human resources teams and field leaders, we can spend less time on paperwork and more time doing what matters most, welcoming new employees and setting them up for success,” said Laurie Morgan, Chief People Officer at HEI Civil.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: .

About HEI Civil

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a leading heavy civil construction general contractor shaping infrastructure across Arizona, the Carolinas, Colorado and Texas. Driven by its mission to attract and build the best people, teams and projects, the company delivers exceptional results through its core values of GRIT: growth, raising the bar, integrity and teamwork. With a steadfast focus on safety, people, quality, client service, equipment and production, HEI Civil consistently executes the complex heavy civil projects crucial for developing thriving communities. For more information, visit .

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HEI Civil Earns Trimble Construction Innovation Award for Workforce Innovation

CONTACT: Harley Swain HEI Civil 7207650026...