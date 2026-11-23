(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Almere, The Netherlands

November 23, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CET ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value November 16, 2026 5,202 € 668.92 € 3,479,707 November 17, 2026 5,136 € 656.26 € 3,370,532 November 18, 2026 318 € 668.32 € 212,524 November 19, 2026 749 € 687.75 € 515,126 November 20, 2026 9,844 € 649.12 € 6,389,913 Total 21,249 € 657.34 € 13,967,802

These repurchases were made as part of the €300 million share buyback program which started on November 11, 2026. Of the total program, 6.8% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: .

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

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