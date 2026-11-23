ASM Share Buyback Update November 16 20, 2026
|Date
|Repurchased shares
|Average price
|Repurchased value
|November 16, 2026
|5,202
|€ 668.92
|€ 3,479,707
|November 17, 2026
|5,136
|€ 656.26
|€ 3,370,532
|November 18, 2026
|318
|€ 668.32
|€ 212,524
|November 19, 2026
|749
|€ 687.75
|€ 515,126
|November 20, 2026
|9,844
|€ 649.12
|€ 6,389,913
|Total
|21,249
|€ 657.34
|€ 13,967,802
These repurchases were made as part of the €300 million share buyback program which started on November 11, 2026. Of the total program, 6.8% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: .
About ASM International
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
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