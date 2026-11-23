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Third stop on Cuemath's seven-city U.S. tour celebrates young problem solvers in the heart of the Pacific Northwest's tech economy

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 23, 2026 - More than 100 Eastside students received MathFit TM Honors on stage Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Cuemath Parent Summit in Bellevue, the third stop on a seven-city U.S. tour by the global math learning platform. Families gathered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hilton Bellevue, 300 112th Ave. SE, Bellevue, to see their children recognized and to hear Cuemath founder and CEO Manan Khurma on what children need to master in math now that AI can answer almost any math question.The Bellevue Summit follows stops in Edison, N.J., and Atlanta (Alpharetta), Ga. The tour continues through Dec. 6 in Dallas (Frisco), Austin (Round Rock), Milpitas and Dublin, Calif. It brings to America a program that has already honored 251 students on stage in Dubai, Sydney, and Melbourne. The awards celebrate a year of growth, not a single test score. Students were honored in five tiers: Diamond, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and MathFit Rising Star, which recognizes effort and progress. Each award carries a citation written by the student's own Cuemath coach. Cuemath also recognizes growth through the MathFit Rising Star award, which goes to students who climb a level, beat math anxiety, or stay with hard problems:*Nathan Mathew, Grade 4 - MathFit Diamond; national rank 7 in Math Kangaroo, full marks in Grade 6–7 math, and Advanced, the top level, on the i-Ready diagnostic*Tanishi Sivakumar, Grade 7 - MathFit Gold; the President's Education Award, and a 99.89 on her semester exam*Nimeesha Revuru, Grade 7 - MathFit Gold; admitted to the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, and Level 4 on Washington's state math test*George Joseph, Grade 5 - MathFit Gold; national rank 27 in Math Kangaroo*Aadhya Kurkimath, Grade 8 - MathFit Gold; Level 4, the top level, on Washington's state math test two years running*Venkat Abinay Sai, Grade 7 - MathFit Gold; Level 4 on Washington's state math test, and moved ahead from Grade 7 to Grade 8 math*Adhya Kalavala, Grade 2 - MathFit Gold; the 99th percentile in both the CogAT and the i-Ready math diagnostic*Sriharsh Gokulakrishnan, Grade 8 - MathFit Silver; full marks on three tests this fall, after finishing Algebra 1 on his own*Pranav Akkapeddi, Grade 8 - MathFit Silver; moved up to advanced Algebra*Dhruthi Karanam, Grade 4 - MathFit Silver; passed her school's High Capability test and moved from Grade 3 straight to Grade 5 math*Nihal Dintakurthi, Grade 6 - MathFit Silver; a MOEMS Silver Pin and a National Honorable Mention in the Noetic Learning Math Contest*Anika Anoop, Grade 7 - MathFit Silver; a perfect 249 out of 249 on her quarterly assessment*Roshnai Roy, Grade 9 - MathFit Bronze; a 3.88 math GPA, after teaching herself most of Algebra*Arnav Appineni, Grade 7 - MathFit Bronze; the 96th percentile on his annual assessmentCuemath also recognized growth. The MathFit Rising Star award goes to students who climbed a level, beat math anxiety, or stayed with hard problems, among them:*Sree Samanvitha, Grade 7 - up from a B- and a C+ in Grade 6 math to 90.93% and an A*Vishvak Yaramati, Grade 10 - a 92% on his summative assessment, a strong comeback*Avyukth Darimireddy, Grade 1 - close to grade level in math on his progress report, after clear growth from the year before*Sarangan Ramakrishnan, Grade 2 - third in his class in 99math addition and subtraction games, with faster calculationThree students also took top honors in Cuemath's Teach-It-Back contest, in which children film themselves teaching a math idea in their own words. Judges look for three things: explaining why a method works, logic that holds step by step, and an explanation that keeps viewers engaged:*First prize: Hemanth Joguparti, Grade 8, who explained linear functions and slope*Second prize: Janani Janarthanam, Grade 6, who explained percentages through everyday examples*Third prize: Saanvi Behre, Grade 3, who explained perimeter and area“A child who can teach an idea has truly understood it,” says DivyKriti Madaan, Senior Director, Cuemath.“Bellevue students don't stop at the answer. They keep asking why, and then make sure the rest of us understand it too.”Washington's latest state test results, released in September, show that 66.5% of students demonstrated at least foundational grade-level knowledge in math, meaning about one in three did not. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal has made math a budget priority, including professional development for elementary math teachers.“Eastside families see every day what AI can do, so they ask a sharp question: what should my child still learn to do themselves?” said Khurma.“Our answer is reasoning. On Saturday, we celebrated the Bellevue children who are building it.”About 41% of Bellevue residents are Asian, according to the 2020 Census, and the city's Asian Indian community has long been among its fastest-growing. The summit builds on Cuemath's Eastside presence this year, including MathFest '26: Logic and Reasoning Edition in Bellevue and free MathFit Challenge sessions in Bellevue, Redmond and Sammamish.“Knowing the answer is important but understanding how to arrive at it is what builds the ability to solve problems independently,” said Khurma.“MathFit brings together strong math proficiency and the confidence to reason, find connections, and apply concepts to unfamiliar situations. In a world where AI can provide answers in seconds, the ability to ask the right questions, understand the problem, and work through a solution becomes even more valuable.”About Cuemath:Cuemath is a global math learning platform that makes kids MathFitTM. Founded in 2013 by Manan Khurma, Cuemath pairs children with expert coaches for 1:1 live online sessions that build math skills and a confident problem-solving mindset together. Cuemath teaches more than 200,000 students across 80+ countries. Learn more at .Media Contact:Teena Touch PR for Cuemath+1 (415) 310-3125...

Teena Touch

Teena Touch

+1 415-310-3125

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More Than 100 Eastside Students Honored as Cuemath Parent Summit Comes to Bellevue News Provided By Teena Touch November 23, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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