Qlok's QATI achieves Assessed as Awardable status through the U.S. Department of War's CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Independent AI execution control enforces human authority and blocks unauthorized actions across mission-critical AI workflows.

- Ed Starrs, CEO, Qlok, Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Qlok, Inc., developer of advanced AI control and security technologies, announced that QATI has achieved Assessed as Awardable status through the U.S. Department of War's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.QATI passed Tradewinds' competitive assessment under the strategic focus area "AI Agent Networks for Mission Superiority," establishing a post-competitive pathway for government agencies to acquire QATI for defense, cybersecurity, intelligence, and critical infrastructure without their own lengthy competitive bidding and evaluation process.The milestone addresses a consequential security challenge emerging from autonomous AI: ensuring capable intelligent agents do not exceed authorized operational authority. QATI introduces an independent enforcement layer that governs AI actions at execution boundaries, enabling organizations to deploy autonomous systems while retaining control over permitted actions.A New Security Challenge: When Trusted AI Executes Malicious InstructionsAs autonomous AI systems control applications, access sensitive information, and execute operational decisions, they introduce new security vulnerabilities.Adversaries use AI to accelerate cyberattacks and exploit AI systems through prompt injection, manipulated data, compromised tools, and malicious instructions. These attacks can redirect legitimate agents into unauthorized actions using credentials they already possess. In mission-critical environments, the consequences include infrastructure disruption, information compromise, and threats to national security.Traditional cybersecurity establishes who or what can access a system. QATI addresses the next critical question: what is an authorized AI agent actually permitted to execute?Unlike conventional AI guardrails that primarily evaluate inputs or outputs, QATI independently enforces execution authority at protected application, tool, and API boundaries. It evaluates actions against established policies, human permissions, operational conditions, and cumulative workflow risk-blocking unauthorized execution even when the originating AI agent possesses valid credentials.Independent Authority and Human Control Over Autonomous AIQATI moves beyond isolated security decisions to govern autonomous AI behavior across entire workflows. Its stateful architecture maintains awareness of prior actions, evolving conditions, accumulated risk, and established authority, enabling enforcement decisions that account for an agent's activity over time.Critically, QATI can prevent sequences of individually permissible actions that collectively violate operational policies or security boundaries. This addresses a fundamental vulnerability: legitimate permissions do not necessarily produce legitimate outcomes."The next generation of AI won't simply provide answers. It will independently plan, coordinate, and execute actions across critical systems," said Ed Starrs, CEO of Qlok, Inc."That transition demands an entirely new level of security and accountability. An AI agent can possess valid credentials, follow seemingly legitimate instructions, and still execute actions that violate its intended mission. QATI was built to prevent that failure by independently enforcing authority throughout autonomous workflows.""Our fundamental principle is that intelligence does not confer authority. AI systems can become extraordinarily capable, but humans and organizations must retain ultimate control over what those systems are allowed to execute."Accelerating Government AcquisitionTradewinds Awardable solutions successfully complete competitive assessments and become available to authorized government customers through a post-competition acquisition marketplace.QATI's Awardable designation establishes an acquisition pathway for government organizations seeking advanced AI control technology. Through Tradewinds, agencies can acquire QATI to strengthen security, enforce human authority, and control autonomous AI in mission-critical environments.Government buyers can review QATI's Awardable submission, "QATI: Independent Execution Control for AI Agent Networks" (10-26-4045), and access technical architecture, mission applications, and acquisition information at .About Qlok, Inc.Qlok, Inc. is a California-based advanced AI and quantum security technology company developing proprietary AI control, security, and computational technologies that maintain human authority over autonomous systems and protect mission-critical infrastructure. With 11 patent applications spanning advanced AI, autonomous execution control, computational architectures, and quantum security, Qlok develops intelligent systems security. Its QATI platform provides independent, stateful execution control across enterprise, government, and mission-critical AI environments.Government Acquisition & Technical Documentation:Media Contact: Ed Starrs, CEO | Qlok, Inc. |...

Edward Starrs

Qlok, Inc.

+1 775-434-5105

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Qlok's QATI Earns CDAO Tradewinds Awardable Status for Government AI Control News Provided By Qlok, Inc. November 23, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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