Haute Code: Music, Film, Fashion and Personalities of the AI-Native World.

A global publication on the music, film, fashion and personalities of the AI-native world

- The Editors of Haute CodeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Serein, the film, music and entertainment company, has launched Haute Code, a global publication devoted to the culture of creative intelligence. Now live at worldsbyserein, Haute Code covers the music, film, fashion and personalities of the AI-native world, and the creators behind them.Haute Code is not a technology news outlet. It is a cultural publication, written in the tradition of the great lifestyle and fashion titles, that treats AI-native artists, characters and their makers with the seriousness long given to musicians, filmmakers and designers. Its sections span Cover Stories, Sound, Cinema, Fashion, Personalities and Culture, alongside The Brief, a weekly digest of the developments that matter to working creators."A new generation of artists is building worlds with these tools, and they deserve a publication that takes their work seriously," said the Editors of Haute Code. "Haute Code is where that culture is documented, celebrated and remembered. Being featured should feel like an honor."Print and digital, by the seasonHaute Code will publish four print editions a year, each released on the day the season changes, alongside a monthly digital cover. Monthly digital covers begin in December 2026 with the House Edition.The December House EditionAhead of its first issue, Haute Code will unveil a December House Edition cover on December 1, featuring Sara, a New York–born rock artist from Serein's own roster, in the cover story "Between Two Shores."An invitation to creatorsHaute Code is also opening its founding circle of Correspondents: creators who will contribute regular columns and share the characters and worlds they are building. Creators, brands and partners interested in joining the publication can learn more at worldsbyserein.About Haute CodeHaute Code, by Serein, is a global print and digital publication celebrating the music, film, fashion and personalities of the AI-native world, and the creators behind them. Learn more at worldsbyserein and on Instagram at @hautecode_magazineAbout SereinSerein is a film, music and entertainment company that develops original intellectual property, builds artist and entertainment properties, and accepts select commissioned creative projects for brands and organizations. Created to Be Felt. worldsbyserein

Claudia Halen

Haute Code

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Haute Code Launches as the Print and Digital Home of the AI-Native World News Provided By Haute Code Magazine November 23, 2026, 16:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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