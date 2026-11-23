MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With 23% of small business owners over 65 and stricter SBA lending rules in force since October 1, Contrarian Thinking shares how buyers can get ready.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Millions of American small businesses are heading toward a change of owner, and the rules for financing that change have just become stricter. Contrarian Thinking, the Austin-based investment and advisory firm that helps people buy and grow cash-flowing small businesses, is closing out the year with a clear message for anyone thinking about buying one: the opportunity is real, and the buyers who do best over the next year will be the ones who get their numbers in order before they start making offers.The firm's State of Main Street 2026 report, its third annual benchmark on small business ownership in America, sets out the size of that opportunity. There are an estimated 36.2 million small businesses in the United States, making up 96% of all companies. Of their owners, 52% are 45 or older and 23% are over 65. By 2040, 78.3 million Americans will be at or above retirement age. Citing survey data from Live Oak Bank, the report found that 70% of small business owners have no formal succession plan, while nearly a third expect to hand over ownership within five years.“Small businesses are the backbone of this country, and most people have no idea how much opportunity is sitting on Main Street right now,” said Codie Sanchez, founder of Contrarian Thinking, when the report was released.Buyers are already moving. Through May of fiscal year 2025, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved 78,078 loans worth $37.3 billion, up 11% on the same period a year earlier, with 7(a) loans alone accounting for $18.7 billion. The report identifies change of ownership loans, the ones used to buy an existing business, as one of the fastest-growing categories.What changed this autumn is how those deals get financed. On October 1, 2026, the SBA's updated lending rulebook, SOP 50 10 8.1, came into force. For a first-time acquisition, at least 10% of the total project cost must now go in as equity, and the SBA is explicit that this minimum cannot be reduced. No more than half of that 10% can come from permitted outside sources, such as a seller note on full standby for the life of the loan or qualifying outside investor equity, so the rest has to come from the buyer. Lenders also need the business's cash flow to cover its debt payments at least 1.25 times on initial acquisitions and owner buyouts, up from the general 1.15 times floor, which now applies only to qualifying business expansions. Larger deals of $3 million or more also need an independent quality of earnings report.Contrarian Thinking says the new rules reward preparation over speed. The firm advises buyers to know their equity number before they start looking, to price a business on its verified earnings rather than the seller's projections, and to avoid buying a job: a business that only makes enough to pay one salary. As a working rule, it points buyers toward businesses earning at least $100,000 a year in profit, and closer to $200,000 if they plan to hire a manager. Every acquisition carries risk, and the firm is direct about that. Its business valuation calculator, built on published small business sale data, shows what a buyer would likely pay for a business and what is moving the price, which gives buyers a useful check against a seller's asking price before an offer goes in.The firm also encourages buyers to run the numbers before they speak to a lender. Its free SBA loan calculator shows the monthly payment on a deal and whether the business's cash flow can realistically carry the debt, which under the new 1.25 times coverage rule is one of the first things a lender will check.The businesses that hold up best under that scrutiny tend to be the unglamorous ones. Contrarian Thinking has long made the case for buying boring, durable businesses such as HVAC and plumbing companies, landscaping firms, laundromats, self storage and senior care. They sell services people need whether the economy is up or down, they are hard for software to replace, and they are exactly the kinds of companies many of today's retiring owners spent decades building.“The retirement wave gets the headlines, but the real story is preparation,” said Rylan Harvey, Head of Academy at Contrarian Thinking.“The SBA tightened its rules on October 1, and the buyers we see closing good deals are the ones who did the work first. They know their numbers, they have experienced people around them, and they are willing to walk away from a deal that doesn't stack up. For people who are ready to own, Main Street has rarely offered more.”For buyers who want support through the process, the Contrarian Academy is an advisory program for buying a business that gives members deal reviews, financing support, templates and a community of people buying at the same time. The full State of Main Street 2026 report, which covers more than 50 metro areas and all 50 states, is available as a free download from Contrarian Thinking.Contrarian Thinking is an investment and advisory firm that helps ambitious people buy, build and scale. Founded in 2019 originally as a newsletter and based in Austin, Texas, the firm works across media, capital and Main Street, with its own portfolio of businesses and a community of owners and operators, and is focused on helping more people step into business ownership.

Emma Sivess

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Retiring Owners and Tighter SBA Rules: Contrarian Thinking Says the Buyers Who Prepare Now Will Win on Main Street News Provided By Unlimited Content November 23, 2026, 16:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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