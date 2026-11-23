MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Gandhinagar, Nov 23 (IANS) India and Nepal are set to deepen cooperation in forensic science and criminal investigations, with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and Nepal Police exchanging a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Monday.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening academic collaboration, forensic research, specialised training and the exchange of scientific knowledge between the two countries.

It was exchanged between the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Nepal Police and NFSU. The MoU was signed by Prof. (Dr.) S.O. Junare, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of NFSU, and Ananda Kafle, Joint Secretary of the COSC Division in Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to NFSU, the partnership will focus on specialised areas of forensic science, including forensic biology, forensic chemistry, toxicology, serology, questioned document examination and fingerprint analysis.

The collaboration is expected to support the development of forensic capabilities and scientific investigation practices in both countries.

Prof. Junare said, "The collaboration would foster excellence in teaching, research, training and knowledge exchange between the two institutions. The partnership would contribute to strengthening forensic practices and criminal justice systems in both countries."

The agreement was among eight MoUs exchanged between India and Nepal during Shah's two-day state visit to India on November 22 and 23. It was his first visit to India since assuming office in March this year.

The agreements covered a range of areas, including space technology, police training, civil service capacity building, healthcare, traditional medicine, sustainable urban development, and livestock and fisheries development.

During talks in New Delhi, PM Modi and Shah also discussed expanding economic cooperation, energy partnerships, cross-border connectivity and infrastructure development.

India announced development assistance worth Rs 15,000 crore, equivalent to 24,000 crore Nepalese rupees, including support for post-disaster reconstruction and infrastructure projects, as well as a line of credit for energy-sector projects.

A significant development for Gujarat was India's announcement of a new connectivity route for Nepal's transit trade through Deendayal Port at Kandla.

The two countries also agreed to advance cooperation in railway connectivity, hydropower and other infrastructure projects. Senior officials from India and Nepal were present during the exchange of the MoUs.