MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the journey towards building a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) can be completed only by drawing inspiration and strength from the teachings and ideals of the Sikh Gurus.

Addressing a special Shabad Kirtan organised at Lok Niwas in Delhi on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Prime Minister paid his respects to Guru Nanak Dev Ji and extended greetings to citizens on the auspicious occasion.

"In this sacred atmosphere, I bow with reverence at the feet of Guru Nanak Ji. I extend my greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Prakash Purab," PM Modi said.

He also expressed gratitude to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu for inviting him to participate in the Shabad Kirtan and listen to Gurbani.

Highlighting the contribution of the Sikh tradition to the nation and its culture, the Prime Minister said that the spirit of sacrificing everything for the country has always been a defining feature of Sikh heritage.

"This legacy continued uninterrupted even during India's freedom struggle. India endured foreign rule for centuries. Even during the most difficult periods in the country's history, our Gurus kept the flame of protecting the nation alive," he said.

Emphasising the relevance of the teachings of the Gurus in the present times, PM Modi said that their ideals would continue to inspire the country as it works towards achieving major national goals.

"Today, as we work towards major national goals, including the vision of a Viksit Bharat, this journey can be completed only through the inspiration and strength drawn from the teachings and ideals of our Gurus," he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the growing problem of drug addiction, particularly among the youth, and called for collective efforts to keep young people away from substance abuse.

"Drug addiction is one of the major challenges facing our society today. When a young person falls prey to addiction, the dreams of an entire family are shattered," PM Modi said.

He stressed that every young person must stay away from drugs, pursue education and work towards achieving their dreams.

"It is essential that every youth of the country stays away from drugs, fulfils their dreams, acquires education, progresses in life and brings pride to their family and the nation," he said.

The Prime Minister also underlined the important role of families in tackling the menace of drug addiction, saying that their involvement and support were crucial in this effort.

During the programme, PM Modi was also felicitated on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Purab.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and several other dignitaries were present at the event. Radha Soami Beas Guru ji also met PM Modi at the event venue.

In his address, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also highlighted the significance of the Prime Minister's presence.

"On behalf of the entire Sangat, I sincerely thank the Prime Minister for taking time out of his busy schedule to participate in this programme," Sandhu said.

He added that he had been informed that no Prime Minister had previously attended a similar programme at Lok Niwas.

"His presence here is a matter of great pride for the people of Delhi, especially the Sikh Sangat," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The special Shabad Kirtan programme was organised to mark the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, whose teachings of equality, selfless service, devotion and humanity continue to inspire people across the country and beyond.