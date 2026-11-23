MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) The Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC), led by West Bengal Assembly Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, on Monday filed a police complaint against the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC), led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, accusing the rival camp of intimidating its supporters to sign affidavits in favour of the MAITC.

The affidavits are meant to be submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) as both factions battle for rights over the original party name, All India Trinamool Congress, and the 'Flowers and Grass' election symbol.

In the complaint lodged at Kalighat Police Station, the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction specifically named MAITC treasurer and former Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Chakraborty and his associates, accusing them of threatening DTC supporters.

Monday's move is being viewed as a counter-complaint, as Chakraborty had filed a similar complaint at Kalighat Police Station on Sunday on behalf of the MAITC, levelling identical allegations against the Ritabrata Banerjee faction.

In its complaint, the DTC alleged that Chakraborty and his followers were pressuring DTC supporters who had already submitted affidavits backing Ritabrata Banerjee.

Ritabrata Banerjee claimed that the MAITC leadership was resorting to such tactics after realising that the documents it had submitted to the Election Commission lacked merit.

The Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction has urged the police to immediately register an FIR against Chakraborty and his associates under Section 351 (criminal intimidation), Section 232 (threatening any person to give false evidence), and Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The complaint also sought the recording of confidential statements from the affected members and the preservation of electronic evidence, including call detail records, WhatsApp messages, and CCTV footage.

According to Kolkata Police sources, the complaint has been received, and an inquiry is underway. Subhasish Chakraborty had not responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report.