India Reaffirms Commitment to India UK Trade Pact Amid Scotch Dispute

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India remains committed to honouring the duty concessions offered under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), with the ongoing dispute over bulk Scotch whisky imports being a technical issue concerning tariff classification rather than a withdrawal of commitments, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Monday.

Briefing reporters on the issue, Agarwal said there was no reconsideration of the concessions extended under the trade agreement and that the position had been communicated to the UK authorities. "The commitment is as given under CETA," he said, adding that there was "no pull back, push back" on the concessions. The Commerce Secretary said he had met UK importers around 15 days ago and found them satisfied with the discussions and the proposed way forward.

Explaining the issue, Agarwal said India's concessions had been extended on the understanding that bulk Scotch whisky imports would be classified under HSN code 220830. However, it subsequently emerged that such imports were also entering the country under HSN code 220890, which falls under the residual 'others' category, with different concessions applicable to the two classifications. He said the use of the latter classification was linked to court rulings dating back to the early 1990s, including judgments by the Bombay and Delhi High Courts, which supported the importers' position in disputes over the classification of bulk Scotch whisky.

"Negotiators were not aware" that bulk Scotch was also being imported under the residual category, Agarwal said, explaining that the 'others' classification covered hundreds of products and imports under it were not individually tracked. He added that the UK side had also not raised the issue during the negotiations and that British industry representations recorded in a UK House of Commons committee report after the agreement was signed suggested that the matter came to its attention later.

Agarwal said the Commerce Ministry was working closely with the Finance Ministry to resolve the matter, adding that discussions had taken place and progress had been made. The government was seeking a technical solution that would respect the concessions under CETA while ensuring that existing court orders were not violated, he said.

Meanwhile, revenue authorities, including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), had been asked to release the consignments after following due procedure. "To my knowledge, the cargo has been released," Agarwal said, adding that the consignments would be dealt with according to the clarification issued once the matter was resolved. He confirmed that the UK government had raised the issue with India and that discussions were underway between the two sides.

Urging media organisations not to draw conclusions about India's compliance with the trade agreement before a final decision, Agarwal said the matter had not reached a stage where the two governments were taking conflicting positions. "We have not reached that stage where both sides are saying different things," he said, adding that a final decision on whether the product qualified for the concessions was yet to be taken. The Commerce Secretary also highlighted the importance of resolving the issue quickly, noting that bulk Scotch whisky imports supported domestic activities such as blending, bottling and packaging, which generated employment in India. (ANI)