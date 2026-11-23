Mukesh Chhabra Proud of Casting Ravie Dubey as Lakshman in Ramayana

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 23 (ANI): Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has picked Ravie Dubey's casting as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana' as one of his best casting decisions, saying he is“very very very proud” of the choice.

While speaking to ANI, Chhabra spoke about his casting choices over the years and said Ravie Dubey reminded him of Sushant Singh Rajput, whom he had earlier cast in the 2013 sports drama 'Kai Po Che!'. Calling his decision to cast Ravie as Lakshman in 'Ramayana' one of his recent best casting choices, Chhabra told ANI,“I think recently Ravie Dubey as Laxman and I'm very very very proud of that happened. Of course, I'm very happy for Ravie. He reminded me of what I did with Sushant in 'Kai Po Che!', what I did with Rajkumar, what I did with many other actors. I think I'm very happy for what Ramayan is doing and what Ravi Dubey is doing now.”

The casting director also spoke about his long association with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the 2011 film 'Chillar Party'. He said the two have known each other since then and took several years to work on the casting of 'Ramayana'. Talking about the time taken to put the project together and the thought behind its casting, Chhabra said,“....it was a six-year-long discussion, and I have known Nitesh Tiwari since the days of Chillar Party. He has made so many films, so obviously, we understand each other. It took us a considerable amount of time to work things out. We were clear that we wanted to capture the entire pan-India audience.”

He further spoke about the thought that went into bringing together actors from different backgrounds for the film.“All these decisions were made after a great deal of thought, and such decisions take time because the entire process took six years. It is not easy. I think the idea was to bring such a big film to the screen on a grand scale. So, when it comes to casting...”

'Ramayana' is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios along with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, whose character was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first part. The second instalment of the film is expected to release in theatres on Diwali 2028. (ANI)