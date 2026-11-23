Trump Defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Reinstatement Amid Scrutiny

Washington DC [US], November 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday defended Jensen Huang's reinstatement as the Nvidia CEO, saying that there was "nothing wrong with a comeback" and describing the chipmaker as a "genius" whose expertise must be protected, amid continuing scrutiny over alleged Chinese intelligence links and advanced AI chip exports to China.

Speaking to American network CNBC following Huang's reinstatement, Trump said he had strongly supported the chipmaker's return after a thorough investigation, maintaining that the Nvidia chief had done nothing wrong and remained one of the most accomplished figures in the global semiconductor industry. "There's nothing wrong with a comeback," Trump said. "It's very exciting news and I think that a lot of things changed. I felt very strongly that he should come back, and we've done a very thorough investigation. And the investigation showed that he had bad judgement having to do with somewhat unrelated incidents, but he did nothing wrong other than that he created a chip that's invaluable," Trump said.

Praising Huang's contribution to the semiconductor industry, Trump said Nvidia's chief had developed several valuable chips and was working on products that could be even more advanced. "And he's got some coming that are going to be maybe even better, because that's a business where things become obsolete very rapidly," he said.

Trump also referred to his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China, stating that Xi had described Huang as the "most brilliant person" in the industry. "I just left President Xi, and then President Xi was saying he's the most brilliant in the world at that business, and he probably is considered that by everybody," Trump said.

Emphasising the importance of retaining American technological expertise, Trump added, "And we have to protect our geniuses, and he's certainly a genius. And I believe that you have to protect our geniuses. We don't have enough of them." Trump also referred to the personal difficulties Huang had faced during the controversy, saying, "And frankly, he went through hell. He went through hell with his family."

The US President further argued that losing a technology leader of Huang's stature could have greater long-term consequences than the immediate concerns surrounding the controversy. "Losing the brainpower like somebody like Jensen - to me, that would be a far bigger threat than anything we're talking about," Trump said. "The bigger impact was the long-term. The bigger impact was, you know, he's got other chips in his brain that nobody else knows about, including me," he added.

Trump's remarks follow his public endorsement of Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang as President and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. The company's board voted unanimously in favour of his return following discussions with him, stating that it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. Moments after Nvidia's announcement, Trump congratulated the chipmaking firm on the decision, describing it as an "absolutely GREAT decision" and calling Huang a "Great Patriot and National Treasure". Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had also backed the reinstatement, writing "The mistake has been corrected" in a post on X.

However, Huang's return has drawn criticism from lawmakers across party lines, with concerns centred on alleged Chinese intelligence connections and the sale and diversion of advanced American AI chips to China. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast said Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter would appear before congressional committees during the week of November 30 for a recorded, under-oath transcribed interview. Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress on December 1. Mast said the questioning would examine allegations involving Huang's reported relationship with a potential Chinese intelligence asset, Nvidia's role in alleged chip smuggling and the accessibility of advanced American technology to Chinese companies through remote computing facilities in countries including Singapore and Malaysia.

Republican Congressman Don Bacon also criticised the reinstatement, alleging that Huang had been compromised by a Chinese spy and calling for congressional scrutiny of decisions concerning advanced chip exports to China. Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell have similarly questioned the board's decision, arguing that national security concerns remain unresolved. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has also criticised the reinstatement. Nvidia, meanwhile, has said that its board established a committee comprising independent directors to investigate the allegations, with independent legal counsel retained to assist in the inquiry. The company said Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it. The company has also formed a separate National Security and Export Control Committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Trump has maintained that the US government has no reason to believe Huang's reinstatement poses a national security risk, while also urging Nvidia to continue its internal investigation into compliance with US export controls. (ANI)