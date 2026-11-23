Mandaviya Highlights Youth Role in Building New India Through Sports

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the role of young people in building a New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasising the government's initiatives to strengthen the country's sports ecosystem. Mandaviya said initiatives such as the Fit India Movement and Khelo India Movement, along with various government schemes, have been introduced to promote sports and support athletes. He added that these initiatives aim to reduce the financial burden on sportspersons, enabling them to focus on their training and deliver their best performances on the field. Mandaviya made the remarks while speaking to reporters after interacting with young athletes at Morhabadi Football Stadium on Monday.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, the country is changing, the country is moving forward, and a new India is being built. The youth of our country have a vital role to play in building a new India. The country is also advancing very rapidly in sports. To create a sports ecosystem in the country, PM Modi launched the 'Fit India Movement' and the 'Khelo India Movement' and introduced top-tier schemes so that our country's athletes do not have to worry about expenses and can give their best on the field," he said.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019, the Fit India Movement aims to make fitness an integral part of everyday life by encouraging behavioural changes and promoting a more physically active lifestyle. Mandaviya further said that interacting with 500-600 young athletes from Jharkhand was a proud moment, adding that their talent, enthusiasm and determination to excel reflected the bright future of Indian sports. "Today, I had the opportunity to interact with 500-600 young athletes from Jharkhand, and I felt immensely proud to see their potential, enthusiasm and curiosity. Their determination to excel, perform their best and bring glory to the country reflects the bright future of Indian sports," he added.