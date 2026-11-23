Germany Looks to India for Skilled Talent and Hydrogen Energy Imports

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Germany's Lower Saxony state is looking to attract skilled Indian students and professionals in sectors such as artificial intelligence, information technology, engineering and physics, while exploring the possibility of sourcing hydrogen from India to meet its industrial requirements, Minister-President Olaf Lies said.

In an interview with ANI during his visit to India, Lies highlighted India's young population and growing pool of skilled professionals, saying they could help address Germany's demand for qualified workers and contribute to the state's technological and industrial development.“It's really fantastic to see. There's such a young population here in India. And there are so many young people who are really interested in future topics in AI, in informatics, in techniques, in physics,” Lies told ANI.

He said Lower Saxony needed young and skilled professionals and was keen to encourage Indian students and workers to explore educational and employment opportunities in the German state. Lies said the state was also looking at ways to help prospective Indian students and professionals learn German before arriving, which could facilitate their integration.“We try to find young people to make it possible that they learn the language before coming to Lower Saxony. So that could be really helpful,” he said.

Expressing optimism about attracting Indian talent, he said the state would welcome young people interested in building their careers in Germany. On energy cooperation, Lies said India and Lower Saxony were discussing the possibility of producing hydrogen in India and transporting it to Germany, where it would be required for industrial use.“It's really important we discuss in one of our meetings if it is possible to produce hydrogen here in India and bring it to Lower Saxony, to bring it to Germany because we need hydrogen for the economy there,” he said.

He described India as an important partner in emerging sectors, including mobility, renewable energy and hydrogen, and said his business delegation's visit was aimed at translating discussions into concrete projects. Lies also expressed confidence that the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would reach a solution by the end of this year, saying it could open up further opportunities for businesses in Lower Saxony, particularly in the automotive sector. Emphasising the importance of India-Germany ties amid geopolitical uncertainties, he said reliable partnerships were becoming increasingly important. He said closer engagement between Germany and India, as well as between Lower Saxony and India, would help strengthen economic and strategic cooperation.