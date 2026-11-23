

BMO Capital reiterated its 'Outperform' rating and $240 price target, while Melius Research upgraded Nvidia to 'Buy' with a $220 target.

Mizuho sees Huang's reinstatement restoring confidence in the AI trade and potentially benefiting memory, optical and analog chip suppliers. Michael Burry, Ross Gerber, Representative. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Senator Elizabeth Warren raised concerns about governance, investigations, export controls and national security oversight.

Elon Musk, Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX (SPCX) CEO, on Monday cheered Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia (NVDA) while critics like Michael Burry held onto their reservations.

"The mistake has been corrected," Musk wrote in a post on X. Burry, however, was far less impressed, calling the chipmaker "weaker, more craven than even I thought" and urged regulators to keep investigating.

Source: @michaeljburry/X

The contrasting reactions come after Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang as CEO, sending NVDA stock soaring more than 35% in morning trade and putting it on track for their biggest single-day gain since 2000.

Wall Street Welcomes 'Jensen 2.0'

NVDA stock single day gains/losses since its public market debut in 1999 on November 23 as of 11:00 a.m. ET. | Source: Koyfin

Gene Munster, managing partner and co-founder of Deepwater Asset Management, said Nvidia is a better investment with "Jensen 2.0," stating that Huang now has a renewed incentive to prove himself after returning to the company he founded.

"He got a second life, got his baby back and most importantly has something to prove," Munster wrote in a post on X.

Munster still expects U.S. restrictions on China to weigh on Nvidia's revenue next year by 2% to 5%, but said the company could still grow more than 60% in calendar 2027. He also pointed to the opportunity in banking AI.

Yorkville Ives & Co. partner Dan Ives said Nvidia's board ultimately had no choice but to bring Huang back, calling it the move the U.S. technology sector and global economy needed.

Source: @DivesTech/X

Meanwhile, ProCap CEO Anthony Pompliano marveled at the market reaction, writing in a post on X, "Imagine coming back as CEO of the company you founded 3 decades ago and the stock market increases by $3 trillion in a matter of minutes." He called Huang's return“gangster.”

Analysts Raise Targets, See AI Supply Chain Upside

Source: @APompliano/X

BMO Capital's Harsh Kumar called the return the best outcome for Nvidia and its stock, describing Huang as an "AI visionary" with deep political connections and longstanding relationships across the semiconductor supply chain. BMO reiterated its 'Outperform' rating and $240 price target in a note to investors cited by TheFly.

Melius Research upgraded Nvidia to 'Buy' from 'Hold' with a $220 price target, saying Huang's "shocking reinstatement" significantly alleviated its long-term concerns. The firm expects Huang to address questions around circular deals, Nvidia's exposure to neocloud customers and export-control compliance.

Mizuho's Vijay Rakesh called the reinstatement a "major positive sign" for the computing market, saying it could also lift memory, optical and analog chip suppliers that have suffered multiple compression in recent weeks. Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating and $220 price target.

Critics Question Nvidia Board's Decision

Not everyone was convinced by the board's decision.

Nvidia investor Ross Gerber welcomed Huang's return but said he was troubled by the CEO's conduct, adding that he believes Huang is the right person to lead Nvidia and hopes he comes out of the episode a better person.

Source: @GerberKawasaki/X

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) called the reinstatement "outrageous," adding that questions remain about what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained and why the board acted before investigations were complete. He called for Huang to testify at a public congressional hearing.

Source: @CongressmanRaja/X

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) also said Huang's return does not resolve questions Congress has for Nvidia, and called on the Trump administration to explain what input officials provided to support his reinstatement. She argued the episode reinforces the need for bipartisan export-control legislation.

Bitcoin critic and gold bull Peter Schiff questioned the company's handling of the leadership controversy, using sarcasm to raise concerns about corporate conduct and accountability.

Nvidia's stock rally suggests investors are relieved to have Huang back at the helm. However, the divided reaction shows the leadership reversal has not put questions surrounding governance, export controls and national security concerns to rest.

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