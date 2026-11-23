MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 23 (Petra) Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on Monday received Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and First Lady Ziroat Mirziyoyeva at Queen Alia International Airport at the start of their state visit to Jordan.

According to a royal court statement, His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy and the Escort of Honour, and Her Royal Highness Princess Miriam Ghazi, the First Lady's Escort of Honour, were also present to receive the president and the first lady.

Royal Jordanian Air Force F16 fighter jets accompanied President Mirziyoyev's aircraft upon entering Jordan's airspace.

//Petra// AK