MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - The Jordan Center for Disease Control (JCDC) launched an initiative on Monday to activate the National Epidemic Response Plan and boost coordinated health emergency readiness across the Kingdom, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the National Center for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM).

The initiative, supported by the US government through the Strengthening Infectious Disease Detection Systems (STRIDES) project, seeks to move the national plan from strategic planning into active execution.

JCDC President Adel Belbasi outlined the plan's framework, which defines clear institutional roles and standardizes response procedures across 38 ministries and national agencies. He noted the need for strong governance and inter-agency coordination to ensure rapid, effective action during outbreaks.

NCSCM Vice President Hatem Zoubi presented the importance of unified institutional action, noting that adopting the US's National Incident Management System (NIMS) will provide an agile operational framework to contain epidemic threats swiftly.

Ministry of Health Secretary-General Riyadh Shayyab pressed for shifting from planning to execution, calling health emergency preparedness "essential" to safeguarding Jordan's health security, economic stability, and social well-being.

Kristin Ray, Executive Regional Foreign Assistance Coordinator at the US Embassy in Amman, lauded Jordan's progress in improving disease detection and containment systems, pledging continued US support for the surveillance initiative.

Officials agreed on governance arrangements, including forming a steering committee of ministry secretaries-general alongside technical working groups, confirming agency responsibilities, and establishing an implementation roadmap to track progress at both strategic and operational levels.

//Petra// HA