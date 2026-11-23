Kohistan Financial Scandal: NAB Submits Massive Reference To Accountability Court
According to NAB, the reference comprises 77 volumes and more than 36,000 pages. So far, over 32 suspects have been arrested in connection with the scandal, while 12 have entered into plea bargains. NAB says more than Rs6 billion has also been recovered in the case.
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It may be recalled that on November 6, 2025, an accountability court had ordered eight arrested suspects in the case involving alleged embezzlement of over Rs37 billion in Upper Kohistan to be sent to jail on judicial remand.
According to NAB's investigation, certain officials of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department, the Accounts Office and the National Bank allegedly colluded to make fraudulent payments from the national exchequer. The investigation alleges that more than Rs37 billion was illegally withdrawn under the head of security deposits through account number G-10113.
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