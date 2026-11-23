MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference in the accountability court in the Kohistan financial scandal, involving alleged embezzlement of more than Rs37 billion. A total of 141 suspects have been nominated in the reference.

According to NAB, the reference comprises 77 volumes and more than 36,000 pages. So far, over 32 suspects have been arrested in connection with the scandal, while 12 have entered into plea bargains. NAB says more than Rs6 billion has also been recovered in the case.

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It may be recalled that on November 6, 2025, an accountability court had ordered eight arrested suspects in the case involving alleged embezzlement of over Rs37 billion in Upper Kohistan to be sent to jail on judicial remand.

According to NAB's investigation, certain officials of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department, the Accounts Office and the National Bank allegedly colluded to make fraudulent payments from the national exchequer. The investigation alleges that more than Rs37 billion was illegally withdrawn under the head of security deposits through account number G-10113.

