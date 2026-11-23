MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Iman Zahir Shah

Many people turn to painkillers such as Panadol, Brufen and Disprin for quick relief from headaches, fever or pain in different parts of the body. Some take these medicines repeatedly without consulting a doctor, even for minor pain. However, medical experts warn that unnecessary or excessive use of painkillers can affect various organs of the body, including the liver, kidneys and digestive system. They advise people to seek medical consultation rather than repeatedly taking medicines without identifying the underlying cause of the pain.

Mahin Jabbar, a resident of Nowshera, has also been using painkillers for quick relief. She says that due to a busy work schedule and fatigue, whenever she experienced a headache, she would take one or sometimes two Panadol or Brufen tablets a day, which provided immediate relief.

Speaking to TNN, Mahin said that after some time, she began experiencing stomach irritation and digestive problems. Upon consulting a doctor, she was diagnosed with a stomach ulcer caused by excessive use of painkillers. According to her, her health remained affected for a long time, and she also faced difficulties digesting food. However, after receiving treatment and adopting precautionary measures, she has now recovered.

According to research by NP Istanbul Brain Hospital, excessive use of painkillers can affect the structure and functioning of the kidneys. These medicines can also damage the digestive system and the protective lining of the stomach, potentially leading to ulcers, internal stomach bleeding and severe pain.

Speaking to TNN in this regard, Dr Atta Muhammad Khan, Associate Professor of Medicine at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, said that excessive doses of Panadol can cause acute liver failure, which may even prove fatal if timely treatment is not provided. Similarly, excessive use of Brufen can lead to kidney failure, stomach bleeding and other complications.

According to Dr Atta Muhammad Khan, excessive use of Disprin can also cause severe disturbances in the body's acid-base balance, breathing problems and toxic effects on the brain. He added that symptoms of paracetamol poisoning may not be apparent initially. Therefore, anyone suspected of taking an excessive dose should seek immediate medical attention, even if they feel well.

Regarding precautionary measures, Dr Atta Muhammad Khan advised that medicines should always be taken in the prescribed doses and according to the instructions on the packaging. People should avoid taking multiple medicines containing paracetamol at the same time and should not combine Brufen and Disprin without consulting a doctor.

He further advised that if pain or fever persists, recurs frequently or becomes severe, people should consult a doctor instead of self-medicating.

Speaking to TNN, Mehr-un-Nisa, a gynaecologist and obstetrician originally from Swat and currently based in Karachi, said pregnant women should not take painkillers or any other medication without consulting a doctor.

She said unnecessary or inappropriate use of certain medicines during pregnancy can be harmful to both the mother and the baby. Some medicines, depending on the stage of pregnancy, can affect the baby's development, kidney function and the amount of amniotic fluid surrounding the baby. In certain cases, they may also increase the risk of premature birth and other complications. Such medicines can also potentially affect the mother's health and the duration of pregnancy.

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She advised pregnant women to consult a gynaecologist whenever they experience pain or discomfort instead of self-medicating, so that safe treatment can be prescribed according to the stage of pregnancy and their medical condition.

Unnecessary use of painkillers can be dangerous not only for adults but also for children's health. Speaking to TNN, Dr Tahir Ahmed, a paediatrician and Assistant Professor at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, said that during his medical practice, he had treated children who were brought to the hospital with liver damage and bleeding from the stomach or intestines due to excessive use of painkillers.

According to Dr Tahir Ahmed, medicines for children are prescribed according to their age and weight. Therefore, giving children adult doses or administering painkillers without medical advice can be harmful. Prolonged and inappropriate use of these medicines can cause problems affecting the liver, duodenum, intestines and kidneys.

He advised parents to give painkillers to children only after consulting a paediatrician.