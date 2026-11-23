Newly Appointed Chaman Assistant Commissioner, Husband Injured In Road Accident
According to police officials, the accident occurred at the Zharah Band location near the foothills of the Khojak Pass, where the vehicle went out of control due to overspeeding and plunged into a ravine.
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Both injured individuals were shifted to Quetta in critical condition.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Chaman, Fida Baloch, reached the accident site and supervised the arrangements for shifting the injured to Quetta.
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