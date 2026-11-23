MENAFN - UkrinForm) UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said this at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"On Starlink and StarShield, we do need to get to the bottom of what has happened and how and why the service interruption has occurred. And I can tell you that this has been a topic of conversation among defense ministers right across Europe. It has really dented confidence and trust," he said.

Streeting insists that allies must receive a clear explanation of the communication disruptions, including why and how they happened.

Putin has no right to play victim when Ukraine responds to aggression – UK defense secretary

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that significant disruptions to the Starshield system had occurred along the entire frontline and in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories.

Democratic members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee called on Elon Musk to preserve all documents and email correspondence related to the operation of the Starlink and Starshield systems in Ukraine following restrictions on their use by the Ukrainian military.

Musk later publicly accused President Zelensky of making false statements about restrictions on the speed of the Starshield satellite system.

Photo: Wes Streeting / Facebook