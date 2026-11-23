MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said this during a plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly at the Bundestag in Berlin, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"I have already mentioned the Paris Charter. We have all signed this Charter, and it clearly states that every country has the right to choose its own security environment. This is an inalienable right, and there is no doubt about that," Wadephul said in response to a question from an Icelandic representative about Germany's position on Ukraine's NATO membership.

He said that decisions on admitting new members remain in the hands of NATO member states, as was the case with Finland and Sweden.

"If a country wants to join us, then, of course, it is up to us to decide whether to say yes or no. It has always been that way. We have already gone through this process with Finland and Sweden. It took some time, but in the end, fortunately, the decision was positive. The same applies to Ukraine," the minister said.

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Wadephul stressed that NATO would not allow a return to a situation that would run counter to the principles of the Paris Charter, including the right of states to determine their own security orientation.

At the same time, he acknowledged that he could not currently say when or under what conditions Ukraine's NATO membership might become possible.

"Can I tell you when, how and under what circumstances this will happen? Frankly, no. But our, I would say, shared position, as well as the position of this Assembly, is that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to NATO. And I would say that this is our position. We will see what happens next and whether this can be put into practice," Wadephul said.

As Ukrinform reported, in his address to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to openly discuss Ukraine's full membership in the Alliance as a more effective, reliable and less costly security arrangement than separate guarantees modeled on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.