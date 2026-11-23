MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the package in Brussels.

"Today, we present our 22nd package of sanctions. The aim is to keep pressure on Russia to end their war of aggression in Ukraine. And we will continue to propose new sanctions until Russia shows genuine intent for a lasting peace in Ukraine," von der Leyen said.

She said the latest package would step up pressure on Russia in three areas.

"We are striking harder at Russia's ways to finance its war by targeting its banks and crypto platforms. We are further isolating Russia. We are shutting the door to its participation to European sports and cultural events. We are tightening our visa rules. And we are doubling down on enforcement," von der Leyen said.

In the financial services sector, the EU is extending its transaction ban to around 60 more Russian banks, which will be disconnected from the SWIFT system.

The bloc is also tightening oversight of cryptocurrency and payment networks.

"We will focus on Russia but also include third countries that help Russia to evade our sanctions. This is a major focus of our new package. And an important area where we want to align efforts with international partners," Von der Leyen said, adding that a Crypto Sanctions Task Force has been launched to support this work.

The second area concerns Russia's energy sector, where the EU is expanding its ban on the provision of energy-related services.

"No European company can help Russia build, operate or repair its energy infrastructures, and notably its refineries," she said.

She explained that, for the first time, the ban would also cover services in the electricity sector.

As for Russia's "shadow fleet," more than 70 additional vessels are being added to the sanctions list.

"We are proposing to ban all tanker vessels which are insured in Russia," von der Leyen said.

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The European Commission is also proposing a visa ban on former Russian combatants.

"We have recently seen an escalation in non-conventional kinetic activities of Russian operatives in Europe. And this ban is a part of our response," von der Leyen said.

She added that "Russian ex-combatants pose a security risk to Europe. They cannot be allowed to wander freely across our countries. Therefore, entry into the European Union will be off limits."

The Commission is also proposing to prohibit Europeans from continuing to hold positions on the governing bodies of companies in Russia.

"There cannot be business as usual in our economic relations with Russia," she said.

Commenting on Russia's participation in sporting competitions and cultural events, von der Leyen stressed that sporting events must not become platforms for propaganda.

"Today, for any sports events in the EU, we are introducing bans on Russian teams and athletes competing under the Russian flag," she said.

"We propose to ban the display of official Russian symbols. We will also restrict financial flows from Russian sponsors to European-based sports and cultural associations. And we will introduce restrictions on Russians holding posts in governing bodies of European based sports federations," she said.

Concluding her remarks on the new sanctions package, von der Leyen stressed: "We are giving Ukraine the strength to secure peace – and Russia every reason to choose it."

Photo: eumetsat