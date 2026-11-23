MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday that the presence of Russian missiles in Poland's territory represents a "dangerous incident," and claimed that the authorities must determine whether it was deliberate.

"It is clear that this is a dangerous incident. It comes from Russia. Whether it is intentional or not has to be decided, of course, by authorities. I will never speculate. I can only comment on that when we have the evidence coming out of, of the system, where Poland and other NATO allies work together to assess what exactly happened," Rutte said at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin.

Meanwhile, Poland's Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz previously stated that his country sees the incident as "Russia's provocation," and that Warsaw will ask NATO for more troops and resources, with Rutte reaffirming that the alliance will protect "every inch" of Poland.