EU Officials Meet China Central Bank Chief
People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng met with European central bank officials in Beijing on Monday.
Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs Maarten Verwey leads the EU delegation, hoping to address broader economic concerns.
The South China Morning Post previously reported that EU officials argue that a weak yuan makes Chinese goods cheaper for European buyers and adds to the pressure on the bloc's manufacturers.
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