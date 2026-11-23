MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- France on Monday condemned what it described as“very serious attacks” by“violent settlers” on several Palestinian localities in the occupied West Bank overnight from Nov 21 to 22, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

It urged Israeli authorities to arrest those responsible and bring them to justice, said the report, citing broadcaster FranceInfo.

“France reiterates its condemnation of the settlement policy,” the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It also called on Israeli authorities to“arrest the perpetrators of these acts of terror and bring them to justice.”

The French statement followed reports of attacks in four Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank overnight Nov 21 to 22, when vehicles and other property were set on fire and vandalised.

Israeli police opened an investigation into the incidents.

--NNN-ANADOLU