Tilray Brands, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - Tilray Brands, Inc.: Announced that its Manitoba Harvest business introduced Protein Flaxseed Meal, an organic defatted ground flaxseed with 7g of protein, 6g of fiber, and 60 calories per serving. Tilray Brands, Inc. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $2.74.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment