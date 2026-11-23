First Mining Gold Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:50 AM EST - First Mining Gold Corp.: Announced that the Springpole Gold Project has received Provincial Environmental Assessment approval from the Province of Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. shares T are trading up 3.5 cents at $0.57.
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