METRO INC.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:54 AM EST - METRO INC.: Announces that it is renewing its normal course issuer bid program and that such renewal has been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Corporation decided to renew the issuer bid program as an additional option for using excess funds. Thus, the Corporation will be able to repurchase, in the normal course of business, between November 27, 2026, and November 26, 2027, up to 10,000,000 of its Common Shares representing approximately 4.8% of its issued and outstanding shares on November 13, 2026. METRO INC. shares T are trading down $0.96 at $97.52.
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