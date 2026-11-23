Advantage, ADF Group, Omni-Lite At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Advantage Energy Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.46. Canadian Natural Resources announced a deal to acquire Advantage Energy in a major Alberta focused transaction. The acquisition expands Canadian Natural Resources' position in the Montney and Charlie Lake resource plays centered in Alberta.
ADF Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.90. ADF Group signed a $602-million contract in the northeastern United States, the company's largest contract ever in terms of volume and value.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.25. Omni-Lite reported its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026. Revenue: US$14.7 million, an increase of 36% over the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA: US$3.1 million, yielding a 21% Adjusted EBITDA margin, compared with US$0.8 million in the year ago period
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (T:SWP) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.60. Earlier this month, Swiss Water reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Revenue was $65.9 million, an increase of 5%. Net income was $0.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million.
ADF Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.90. ADF Group signed a $602-million contract in the northeastern United States, the company's largest contract ever in terms of volume and value.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.25. Omni-Lite reported its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026. Revenue: US$14.7 million, an increase of 36% over the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA: US$3.1 million, yielding a 21% Adjusted EBITDA margin, compared with US$0.8 million in the year ago period
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (T:SWP) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.60. Earlier this month, Swiss Water reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Revenue was $65.9 million, an increase of 5%. Net income was $0.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million.
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