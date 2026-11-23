Equities Revive
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index rebounded on Monday as mining stocks rallied on stronger gold prices, while tech stocks also got a boost after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, reviving optimism for the AI trade.
The TSX sprang 1,005.49 points, or 3%, to move into Monday afternoon at 34,195.34.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.13 cents to 69.62 cents U.S.
U.S.-listed shares of Canadian gold miners?gained, with Barrick Mining up $3.18, or 7%, to $48.42., while Agnico Eagle jumped $15.50, or 7.8%, to $232.17.
Canadian tech stocks climbed with Celestica advancing 11%, while Shopify jumped 8.6%
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 29.58 points, or 4.3%, to 716.65.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were higher midday, headed by a 7.3% hike in gold, while materials while up 6.4%, and information technology picked up 5.4%.
The two laggards were telecoms, down 1.2%, and energy, waning 1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities surged on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, reviving the artificial intelligence trade and pushing major indexes higher after all three major market averages ended Friday in a correction.
The Dow Jones Industrials recovered 1,545.34 points, or 2.8%, to 49,485.78
The S&P 500 prospered 350.29 points, or 5.1%, to 7,260.68
The tech-heavy NASDAQ revived 1,564.90 points, or 6.9%, to 25,712.23.
Huang was reinstated as Nvidia, effective immediately. Huang had resigned earlier this month after reportedly engaging in a number of extramarital affairs, one of which was with an alleged Chinese spy.
President Donald Trump applauded the move and told the media that Huang“did nothing wrong.” The president also said that he spoke with Nvidia's board and“convinced” them to reinstate him.
Other stocks in the AI trade jumped in sympathy with Nvidia on Monday. Micron Technology added 19%, while CoreWeave skyrocketed 25%. Advanced Micro Devices was up 8%. Alphabet surged 6%,, Meta Platforms advanced 5% and Microsoft popped and 4%.
The moves mark a massive turnaround for the tech sector following last week's selloff, as worries about the AI trade continued to spook investors despite Anthropic's record debut on Thursday.
By the end of last week - the worst weekly decline for the NASDAQ and Dow in more than six years, and the largest for the S&P 500 since April 2025 - all three of the major averages were in a correction, down 10% from their recent highs, and the NASDAQ was lower for the year.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury hiked, lowering yields to 4.93% from 4.92% Friday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regrouped $1.43 to $81.98 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $158.50 to $3,673.90 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index rebounded on Monday as mining stocks rallied on stronger gold prices, while tech stocks also got a boost after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, reviving optimism for the AI trade.
The TSX sprang 1,005.49 points, or 3%, to move into Monday afternoon at 34,195.34.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.13 cents to 69.62 cents U.S.
U.S.-listed shares of Canadian gold miners?gained, with Barrick Mining up $3.18, or 7%, to $48.42., while Agnico Eagle jumped $15.50, or 7.8%, to $232.17.
Canadian tech stocks climbed with Celestica advancing 11%, while Shopify jumped 8.6%
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 29.58 points, or 4.3%, to 716.65.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were higher midday, headed by a 7.3% hike in gold, while materials while up 6.4%, and information technology picked up 5.4%.
The two laggards were telecoms, down 1.2%, and energy, waning 1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities surged on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, reviving the artificial intelligence trade and pushing major indexes higher after all three major market averages ended Friday in a correction.
The Dow Jones Industrials recovered 1,545.34 points, or 2.8%, to 49,485.78
The S&P 500 prospered 350.29 points, or 5.1%, to 7,260.68
The tech-heavy NASDAQ revived 1,564.90 points, or 6.9%, to 25,712.23.
Huang was reinstated as Nvidia, effective immediately. Huang had resigned earlier this month after reportedly engaging in a number of extramarital affairs, one of which was with an alleged Chinese spy.
President Donald Trump applauded the move and told the media that Huang“did nothing wrong.” The president also said that he spoke with Nvidia's board and“convinced” them to reinstate him.
Other stocks in the AI trade jumped in sympathy with Nvidia on Monday. Micron Technology added 19%, while CoreWeave skyrocketed 25%. Advanced Micro Devices was up 8%. Alphabet surged 6%,, Meta Platforms advanced 5% and Microsoft popped and 4%.
The moves mark a massive turnaround for the tech sector following last week's selloff, as worries about the AI trade continued to spook investors despite Anthropic's record debut on Thursday.
By the end of last week - the worst weekly decline for the NASDAQ and Dow in more than six years, and the largest for the S&P 500 since April 2025 - all three of the major averages were in a correction, down 10% from their recent highs, and the NASDAQ was lower for the year.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury hiked, lowering yields to 4.93% from 4.92% Friday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regrouped $1.43 to $81.98 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $158.50 to $3,673.90 U.S. an ounce.
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