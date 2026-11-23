Top Security Officials Review Kashmir's Security Situation - Kashmir Observer
The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar, General Officers Commanding of the Army's Victor Force and Kilo Force, and senior officers of the police, Army and CRPF. It was held at the Police Control Room in Srinagar.
“A comprehensive Security Review Meeting was held at Police Control Room (PCR), Kashmir, Srinagar, on 23 November 2026, with representatives of all concerned security and intelligence agencies,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.
The meeting reviewed the security grid across the Valley, including the plains as well as mountainous and higher-altitude areas, police said.
“Special emphasis was laid on strengthening inter-agency coordination, operational preparedness, area domination, intelligence sharing and maintaining a robust, proactive and coordinated security grid across the Valley,” the police added.Read Also Mock Drill Simulates Town Lockdown In Bandipora DGP Prabhat Reviews Ongoing Security Operations in Jammu Zone ADVERTISEMENT
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