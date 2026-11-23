Romi has opened the waitlist for its new self-drive electric microcar sharing service, designed for everyday London journeys - from the every day commute to picking up something bulky.

Romi's two-seater electric microcars offer a fully enclosed cabin and room for shopping or luggage - giving Londoners the convenience of a vehicle on-demand and at an affordable price.

Drivers will be able to find a nearby vehicle through the Romi app, unlock it using their phone and get on their way. Journeys are designed to be free floating, offering the flexibility to pick-up and drop-off a microcar at any legal parking bay in the launch boroughs.

The service will offer two pricing options: Romi Go, a pay-as-you-go trip starting from £3.99 and Romi Run, a fixed price option starting at £4.99 for 30 minutes. Pricing includes insurance and maintenance.

“London is an incredible city, but getting the simplest things done can sometimes be surprisingly difficult. Whether it's picking up groceries, collecting something bulky or getting somewhere when it's pouring with rain, I wanted to find a better solution.” says Nick Gontarev, Founder & CEO at Romi.“I started Romi because I wanted to create something that actually fits the way people live in London - it's small, electric and there when you need it.”

The planned launch boroughs are Richmond, Wandsworth, Lambeth, Westminster and Southwark. Londoners outside these areas can register their postcode at c to help shape future locations.

Join the Romi waitlist to get £5 off your first drive at launch - href="/waitlist" co/waitlis