KeySIM has passed 15,000 live IoT connections, marking a new stage in the company's growth.

The provider of multi-network SIMs and managed IoT connectivity says demand from businesses seeking flexible connectivity has contributed to the increase. It is also supporting several customer migrations from larger providers. One customer has already transferred more than 1,000 SIMs to KeySIM.

Many businesses use KeySIM SIMs to connect to equipment remotely using private fixed IP addressing which reduces the need for site visits. Access to multiple networks can also help devices stay connected in areas where coverage varies, supporting improved uptime.

Graham Robinson, KeySIM's Founder and Managing Director, said the company is seeing businesses move substantial SIM estates to its service. He added that remote access can help customers avoid unnecessary site visits, while multi-network connectivity supports coverage and uptime.

The latest milestone follows KeySIM's announcement in October 2025 that it had passed 10,000 connections across more than 500 customers. By 31 October 2026, its live connections had increased by 50%.

NatWest is supporting KeySIM's expansion with a new finance facility, which will help fund investment in the company's network infrastructure. The relationship also includes Robinson's participation in the NatWest Accelerator programme in 2021 and 2022.

Robinson said the facility would help KeySIM continue investing in the infrastructure and service needed as more businesses move their connectivity to the company.

KeySIM provides multi-network IoT SIMs and managed connectivity for businesses connecting devices, equipment and remote assets. Its services include remote network management and secure private-IP connectivity.