MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)NVIDIA has announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as president and chief executive officer and as a member of the board. The board of directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, after which the board was satisfied with respect to Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.

In the process of reaching its decision, the board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the board is confident that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk.







As previously announced, in light of recent reporting that Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the board formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate, and the committee retained independent counsel to assist it in that investigation. The board reiterated that the committee's investigation will proceed to conclusion. Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.

The board also recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The committee is engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters. NVIDIA is commencing a search to fill a new position, chief compliance officer, to oversee compliance across NVIDIA and report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. NVIDIA will continue to cooperate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.