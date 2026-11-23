MENAFN - Asia Times) When Nvidia's board voted unanimously on Monday to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive less than two weeks after his resignation, equity markets treated the reversal as an immediate restoration of the status quo.

Shares in the world's most valuable chipmaker surged roughly 30% in New York trading as investors priced in product roadmap continuity and direct political backing from US President Donald Trump.

Across Asia's semiconductor and data-center corridors, however, Huang's comeback marks a more decisive break from the past stemming from a perplexing structural shift. Far from reviving the commercial autonomy that once allowed Nvidia's hardware to circulate freely across Pacific Rim supply chains, a White House-brokered reinstatement binds the company squarely to Washington's national-security perimeter.

That constraint is embedded in the political bargain behind Monday's abrupt reversal. Nvidia's board had ruled out rehiring Huang only days earlier, after disclosures of his extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed whom US authorities suspect of helping to channel restricted compute capacity to Chinese clients, along with other reported affairs.

Reversing such a decision required Trump's public intervention, paired with formal assurances from senior US officials that Huang posed no national-security risk.

Yet political rehabilitation has not lifted Nvidia's legal or regulatory overhang. Even as Trump praised the board's move as vital for American competitiveness, he urged the company to continue investigating its export-control compliance.

Meanwhile, Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department inquiries into alleged chip smuggling and accounting practices remain active, alongside shareholder lawsuits targeting both Nvidia and Alibaba over offshore compute arrangements.