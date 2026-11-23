Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Air Conditioner Market Report by Types, Products Types, Applications, Sales Channels, States and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's air conditioner market is projected to grow from US$ 4.46 Billion in 2025 to US$ 15.12 Billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.53% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by rapid urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, extreme summer temperatures, housing development and wider adoption of energy-efficient, inverter-based air conditioners.

Government energy-label requirements, improved electricity access and growing smart-home adoption are also expanding the addressable consumer base. Demand is increasing across metropolitan areas and tier-2 and tier-3 cities as households and businesses prioritise reliable cooling, lower electricity consumption and connected functionality.

Key India Air Conditioner Market Growth Drivers

Smart-Home Adoption and AI-Driven Cooling

Connected air conditioners are gaining traction as consumers seek remote operation, voice control, automated temperature management and energy monitoring. AI-enabled models can adapt cooling patterns to user behaviour, while multi-sensor systems, humidity optimisation and auto-cleaning functions enhance performance. In January 2026, Samsung introduced its 2026 Bespoke AI WindFree lineup in India, comprising 23 models with SmartThings connectivity and AI Energy Mode.

Investment, Local Manufacturing and Industry Consolidation

Manufacturers are expanding domestic production and R&D capabilities to address growing residential and commercial demand. Investments are focused on energy performance, refrigerant efficiency, connected controls and broader distribution. In August 2025, Bosch acquired a 74.2% stake in Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, strengthening its position in the country's cooling ecosystem and supporting the development of advanced, energy-efficient solutions.

Demand for Inverter-Based Air Conditioners

Higher electricity tariffs and environmental awareness are accelerating the transition to inverter-based ACs, particularly 4-star and 5-star models. These products offer stable cooling, quieter operation and reduced energy use. Demand is also rising across shopping malls, offices, data centres, hospitals and other commercial facilities where cooling reliability and operating costs are critical.

Recent Market Developments



In March 2025, Sharp Corporation returned to India's air-conditioner market with the Reiryou, Seiryo and Plasma Chill series. Features include 7-stage air filtration, 7-in-1 convertible cooling modes and auto self-cleaning functions.

In February 2025, Haier India launched Kinouchi Limited Edition air conditioners in Black, Morning Mist and Moonstone Grey. The 1.6-ton, 5-star models include AI-Enabled Supersonic Cooling, Frost Self-Clean, HEXA Inverter Technology and 20-meter airflow with Turbo Mode.

In January 2025, Samsung launched 19 Bespoke AI WindFree models with AI-driven cooling and SmartThings support. In April 2024, LG Electronics introduced air conditioners in 1-2 ton capacities with an Energy Manager system, 4-in-1 and 6-in-1 convertible cooling, inverter compressors and LG ThinQ connectivity.

Market Challenges

High upfront costs continue to limit air conditioner penetration, particularly among middle- and lower-income households. Smart and high-efficiency inverter models remain comparatively expensive despite EMI financing. Seasonal demand spikes during heatwaves can also increase prices and affect product availability.

Power infrastructure presents another constraint. Voltage fluctuations, supply instability and heavy peak-season grid loads can restrict adoption in some regions. Consumers may also face additional expenditure on stabilisers and supporting electrical equipment. Continued investment in distribution networks will be important for sustained growth in smaller cities and semi-urban markets.

State-Level Market Outlook

Maharashtra: Dense urban populations, strong commercial infrastructure, housing expansion and extreme summer conditions support substantial demand. Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur are experiencing increased adoption of inverter ACs as consumers respond to higher electricity tariffs and seek energy savings.

Tamil Nadu: Long summers, humidity, 100% household electrification and extensive industrial activity underpin market growth. Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai remain important demand centres, while IT parks, manufacturing facilities and retail development support commercial installations.

Karnataka: Urbanisation exceeding 40%, a large technology workforce and expanding commercial real estate are increasing demand in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Mysuru. Rising temperatures in northern districts and consumer preference for connected appliances are supporting AI-enabled and premium cooling products.

Uttar Pradesh: Severe summer temperatures, middle-income growth and urban development in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Kanpur are accelerating adoption. Electricity consumption exceeded 1,30,000 million units in FY 2023-24, while new substations and feeder upgrades are improving reliability in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Product and Application Trends

Room air conditioners are benefiting from residential construction, e-commerce expansion and flexible financing. Split ACs remain central to household demand because of their efficient performance, quiet operation and suitability for modern interiors. The 1.5-ton AC segment accounts for a significant share of sales, supported by its suitability for medium-sized bedrooms and living spaces.

Commercial and retail demand is expanding across offices, shopping malls, quick-service restaurants, co-working centres, supermarkets, airports, metro stations, hospitals and educational institutions. Businesses are investing in VRF/VRV systems, cassette ACs and ducted solutions with centralised monitoring, load management and smart building integration.

India Air Conditioner Market Segmentation



Types: Room Air Conditioner, Ducted Air Conditioner, Ductless Air Conditioner and Centralized Air Conditioner

Product Types: Split AC, Window AC and Other AC

Size: 1 Ton, 1.5 Ton, 2 Ton and Others

Applications: Residential, Commercial & Retail Application, Hospitality, Transportation & Infrastructure, Healthcare and Others Applications

Sales Channels: Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online and Others Top States: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates companies across overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis. Major participants include Voltas Limited, Blue Star Limited, Havells India Limited, Whirlpool of India Limited, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, MIRC Electronics Limited and Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited.

Key Attributes

