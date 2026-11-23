The Morocco water desalination market is projected to grow from US$ 434.94 Million in 2025 to US$ 924.56 Million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.74% from 2026 to 2034. According to the report, recurring droughts, declining groundwater reserves, urban expansion, agricultural water requirements, and government investment in strategic infrastructure are driving market growth.

Desalination is becoming central to Morocco's long-term water security strategy as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on rainfall-sensitive resources. New facilities, pipelines, storage systems, and distribution networks are being developed to support municipal, industrial, and agricultural users. Public-private partnerships are also helping accelerate project financing and delivery, particularly across coastal regions.

Strategic Infrastructure Development

Government-led investment remains a primary growth driver for the Morocco water desalination market. In March 2026, Morocco's Ministry of Equipment and Water announced that four seawater desalination plants with a combined annual production capacity of 567 million cubic meters were under construction. These facilities are intended to strengthen supplies for cities, industries, and agricultural areas.

Construction of the Casablanca seawater desalination plant began in June 2024. The project is expected to produce approximately 300 million cubic meters of water annually and serve around 7.5 million residents. In July 2025, project sponsors finalized financing agreements representing an investment of approximately MAD 6.5 billion (€613 million). The renewable-energy-powered facility is expected to rank among Africa's largest desalination plants.

Industrial water infrastructure is also advancing. In June 2025, OCP Green Water commissioned the Jorf Lasfar-Khouribga (J2K) pipeline, which transports desalinated water more than 200 kilometers from the Atlantic coast to Morocco's principal phosphate mining region. The pipeline can transfer up to 80 million cubic meters annually while supporting drinking water availability in Khouribga.

Agricultural Demand and Renewable Energy Integration

Morocco's agricultural sector is increasingly adopting non-conventional water resources to maintain production in drought-prone regions. Desalination projects serving both irrigation and municipal users can improve project economics, protect aquifers, support high-value crops, and strengthen food security.

In August 2025, AMEA Power joined the second phase expansion of the Agadir desalination project. Once completed, the plant is expected to reach a total capacity of 400,000 cubic meters per day, serving agricultural and urban demand across the Souss-Massa region. Renewable wind energy from Laayoune will power the expanded facility.

Renewable energy integration is expected to improve the commercial and environmental performance of future projects by lowering electricity costs, reducing carbon emissions, and limiting exposure to fuel price volatility. In July 2024, OSMOSUN commissioned its first solar-powered desalination plant in Morocco's Guelmim-Oued Noun region to supply freshwater for regenerative agriculture and ecological plantation development.

Regional Morocco Water Desalination Market Outlook



Casablanca: Population growth, industrial activity, and commercial expansion are creating substantial demand for reliable freshwater infrastructure. Major capacity additions are expected to establish Casablanca as a leading desalinated water market in North Africa.

Agadir: Agriculture, tourism, and municipal consumption are supporting investment in dual-purpose desalination capacity. The planned expansion to approximately 400,000 cubic meters per day will reinforce regional water security.

Tangier: Manufacturing, logistics, population growth, and activity at Tangier Med Port are increasing industrial and municipal water requirements. The port handled more than 10.2 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2024, highlighting the scale of economic activity requiring dependable water supplies. Rabat: Planned infrastructure serving the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra area is expected to produce approximately 300 million cubic meters annually and provide water access to around 9.3 million residents.

Technology and Application Trends

Reverse osmosis is expected to remain the dominant technology in Morocco's desalination industry. Continued investment in RO-based plants will increase demand for advanced membranes, pumps, filtration equipment, and monitoring systems. Brackish water treatment is also gaining importance in inland and semi-arid regions because it can support irrigation, industrial operations, and municipal supply with lower operating pressure than seawater treatment.

Municipal applications account for a significant share of desalination investment as authorities work to provide reliable drinking water for expanding urban populations. Industrial demand is increasing around mining, manufacturing, ports, and other water-intensive operations. Agricultural applications are also expected to grow as climate variability places further pressure on conventional sources.

Market Challenges

High capital and operating expenditures remain key constraints. Desalination projects require substantial investment in treatment plants, intake systems, storage facilities, pipelines, energy, maintenance, and membrane replacement. Long-term financing and water pricing structures must balance cost recovery with affordability.

Environmental management is another critical consideration. Operators must address concentrated brine discharge, high-salinity wastewater, coastal land use, energy consumption, and potential effects on marine biodiversity. Advanced treatment systems, environmental assessments, continuous monitoring, and responsible disposal practices will be essential to sustainable market development.

Report Coverage

The report evaluates the Morocco water desalination market by technology, application, water source, and city. Technologies include Reverse Osmosis, Multi-stage flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-effect (MED) distillation, and other systems. Applications cover municipal, industrial, and other uses, while water sources include seawater, Brackish Water, river water, and additional sources.

Geographic coverage includes Casablanca, Agadir, Tangier, Rabat, Nador, Dakhla, Tan-Tan, Guelmim, Safi, Kenitra, and the Rest of Morocco. The competitive analysis covers company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT Analysis, and Revenue Analysis for International Development Enterprises (iDE), DowDuPont, Doosan Group, Ovivo, Aquatech, Veolia, and Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co.

Key Attributes

